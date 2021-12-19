20 roan antelopes, 2 black female rhinos help cement more relations

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

Imagine a nation where only two females remain. What loneliness and feelings, knowing that the other would be alone after either kicks the bucket. One of the most important aspects of life is continuity through reproduction.

In some African communities, they say, you never die, so long as you have been born with another relative. For example, in some communities some of the children are named after their grandparents, uncles and /or aunts. So long as one is lucky to have their names taken by (given to) a relative’s son or daughter, that person will keep on coming back to that family so as to look for his/her namesake (in swahili it’s known as ‘wajina wake’).

For any couple in the human race, most of the time, one of the goals of coming together is reproduction.

And when the lady fails to conceive especially after a number of years have passed on, it is one of the biggest challenges for both the couple. In recent years, this has been a great challenge to couples. No wonder nowadays gynecologists at hospitals have a lot of work advising couples to make their dreams come true. One person said we should not laugh at a woman who goes to witch doctors after failing to conceive. Some women are advised by witch doctors to do crazy things, but because of desperation to have a baby, they do! Unfortunately, in most African culture, if the woman fails to conceive, it is described as a woman’s problem.

Scientifically, it could be the man who has a problem, but culturally, the woman takes the blame! This is a story for another day!

When we do everything possible to reproduce, it is life making process, so make sure life goes on and on. It is not only human beings that fight for survival by multiplying, animals do it as well, but they can become extinct very quickly when corned by human activities.

Reproduction is an essence of life, and I find it intriguing that at the celebration of 60 years of our independence, one of the side highlights was the pleasant promise of the exchange of rare wild animals between Tanzania and our neighbours Kenya so that they can reproduce.

In that independence celebration, our president, H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan gave Kenya 20 roan antelopes. President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked for the favour to add to Kenya’s only 12 remaining antelopes whereby Tanzania has about 4,000 rare roan antelopes.

President Kenyatta promised that Kenya would donate 2 black female rhinoceros to northern Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in a show of goodwill. The park has only two remaining black male rhinoceros. With time, hopeful the four animals will reproduce and make an empire. The roan antelope is endemic to Africa. It is an endangered species. For years, it has been on the decline. The black rhinos also remain critically endangered.

The two species, if they don’t continue to be protected and their reproduction being encouraged, they can easy become extinct.

I like the cooperation between Tanzania and our neighbour Kenya in saving endangered animals. It is the way to go.

The story of the animals in the relationship between the two nations came amidst the signing of about seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for bolstering bilateral relations. Last May, when President Samia Suluhu Hassan visited Kenya, a Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) was established. In a show of better things to come, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that instead of Kenya buying oil from the gulf, it should purchase the Tanzanian gas. These two neighbouring countries are better off loving and trading with each other, and doing away with the traditional animosity, which hurts citizens from both sides.