The concept of development aid has been a contentious issue within the African continent, with various stakeholders offering differing perspectives on its efficacy and appropriateness as a mechanism for driving socio-economic growth.

One potential solution to this problem is the implementation of a pan-African approach to development aid, which prioritises the participation of African actors in the decision making, design, implementation and evaluation of aid programs.

Within the first decade of its establishment, the Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) started exploring for like-minded organisations to see if it might collaborate with them to increase its effectiveness, the quality of the services it offers, and its ability to generate more grants. FCS soon learned of the growing urgency of the situation as witnessed by the presence of other organisations in Africa that shared the common goal of delivering charitable contributions to African communities in ways that are Afro-centric.

Such a pan-African approach would necessitate a shift away from the traditional donor-recipient paradigm, towards a more collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship between African countries and development partners.

This could involve the establishment of South-South and triangular cooperation initiatives, which would allow for the sharing of knowledge and resources, as well as increased participation of African countries in global governance mechanisms related to development. A movement was in the offing.

In 2009, FCS convened with the leaders of about nine other organisations to create a coalition we named the “Africa Grantmakers Network.” Due to the mutual benefits of sharing information and working together, the network grew and is now known as the Africa Philanthropy Network (APN).

Despite this, several studies have shown that in order to effectively react to financing, civil society organisations need a wide range of expertise. When this network initially began, it was met with a number of unique challenges, such as the multiplicative impacts of global warming on poverty, food insecurity, inequality, and injustice.

Because our partners have enacted procedures and regulations that limit the execution of the activities we participate in, rather than partnering with us to realise our rights, we have seen a steady reduction in the income we were getting from abroad and a cessation of the worldwide economy’s shift.

Because all facets of the global economic transformation are contributing to the reduction of forthcoming funds, APN is now focusing on making sure we develop strategies that will solve citizens’ problems, be able to analyse oppressive systems, and make sure African citizens drive their development.

If some developed countries’ progress has been made possible by resources from Africa, then Africans themselves can begin to invest those resources to devise homegrown strategies that will solve citizens’ problems, analyse unjust structures, and guarantee that Africans themselves are in charge of the continent’s development.

In our ongoing collaboration with global groups, we’re ensuring that Africa’s unique possibilities, methods, and cultures for fostering independent and durable growth are taken into account. When we ask foreign partners to work with us, we are asking them to join a transformation process that is locally-owned and that is already in motion. To safeguard our dignity, our partners must understand and trust that they are filling in and not that we are helpless.

Our cultures naturally bring us together, and we need to make the most of this to bring about growth. Forces of globalisation are an increasing threat to such cultures, which is why FCS works hard to continue to build domestically in order to demonstrate and protect African dignity.















