BLEND BLUE ECONOMY WITH ENVIRONMENT CONSERVATION

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

There can but be no question that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGoZ) has unequivocally adopted the blue economy system for all-inclusive socioeconomic development. Led by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi as President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, the Zanzibar government has already put in place the “Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and Blue Economy Policy,” and is currently working on a Blue Economy Strategy for sustainable economic growth as projected.

Generally-speaking, the term “blue economy” describes prudent and functional exploitation of the marine environment for development that includes the preservation and regeneration of the (marine) environment. The exploitation includes economic activities ranging from the more conventional fisheries, aquaculture, maritime/coastal transport, tourism and the provision of ecosystems services – and on to marine-related extractives industry (seabed mining; bioprospecting, etc.) and renewable energy generation.

Ocean resources are currently estimated to contribute by up to five percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) – and up to 30 percent of Zanzibar’s GDP, while gainfully employing about one-third of the Spice Island’s labour force, mostly on coastal and marine activities.

But, prudent and functional exploitation of the blue economy potentials on a sustainable basis is “no walk in the park,” proverbially speaking. There indeed are numerous challenges that must be surmounted in favour of sustainable preservation and regeneration of the marine environment concerned.

These include – but are by no means limited to – harmful human activities; scarce financial resources; skill gaps and institutional capacities.





Advertisement

Overcome challenges

That is largely why the President Hussein Ali Mwinyi Government, determined to overcome these challenges and effectively embrace the blue economy system as a vehicle for sustainable development, is working closely with development partners on this, including Uongozi Institute, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and UN Development Programme (UNDP). Working through its Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, the Zanzibar Government on June 12 this year convened a forum under the theme “Blue Economy for Socioeconomic Development and Environmental Conservation in Zanzibar”.

The Forum engaged high-level decision-makers, including representatives from the private sector, development partners and academia, who dialogued on the potential of the blue economy in the Zanzibar archipelago of more than 50 isles.

Among the issues discussed were effective management practices which the Isles could adopt; and an evaluation of the unique advantages and implications for developing the Blue Economy Strategy in Zanzibar. In the event, the Forum’s Chairman, President Hussein Ali Mwinyi – described by observers as ‘Champion of the Blue Economy’ – reportedly “highlighted the varied opportunities for Zanzibar, covering small-scale and deep-sea fishing; aquaculture; seaweed farming; maritime infrastructure; maritime trade; plus coastal and marine tourism”.

Fair enough, we unreservedly say even as we commend the President Mwinyi Government’s unstinted efforts at transforming the Zanzibar economy, decidedly doing so for the better.

But, we also stress the importance of thoroughly researching into each and every aspect of the blue economy concept and related activities, vis-à-vis their impact on the environment in general, and the marine environment in particular. The right research does indeed matter for a blue economy to function best, with maximum returns.