Easing of media restrictions laudable, now govt should go one step further

By PETER NYANJE More by this Author

Last month, the Minister for Information, Mr Nape Nnauye, issued new licences to four newspapers in what was seen as a further easing of the State’s hardline stance on the media.

Mwanahalisi, Mseto, Mawio, and Tanzania Daima were banned indefinitely a number of years ago as part of a crackdown on privately owned media outlets that were perceived to be “hostile” to the government.

The newspapers were banned during what was arguably the toughest period for the media in Tanzania’s post-independence history.

The government wielded a big stick with aplomb, and resorted to some of the world’s most repressive media laws to intimidate, muzzle, and silence – sometimes permanently – news outlets that were deemed to have refused to toe the line, and sing the government’s praises from the rooftops.

That was why, for instance, Mwanahalisi’s licence was not reinstated even after the newspaper successfully challenged the ban imposed on it in court.

Last year’s change of guard ushered in a new era that saw the easing of restrictions on the media, leading to, among other moves, the lifting of the bans on the four newspapers.

Advertisement

One does not need to be particularly observant to know that the intolerance and sensitivities that were associated with the Fifth Phase government have largely dissipated.

Another indication of a change of heart on the government’s part as far as media operations in the country are concerned is the pledge to review existing media laws, specifically looking at sections which deliberately hinder press freedom, and smooth operation of the media.

However, this needs to be done through wide consultation, and participation of media stakeholders. It should be noted that involvement, despite being a welcome gesture, is one thing, and embracing ideas and proposals put forward by stakeholders is another.

We can recall what happened during the making of some media laws in the recent past. Although stakeholders were consulted and involved, most of their inputs were disregarded in drafting the resultant laws. That is among reasons why the government should review the laws.

It is thus too early to celebrate the easing of State pressure on the media, although the government deserves to be commended for giving the industry much-needed breathing space.

One might think that this would enable media in the country to flourish. That is unlikely to be the case because the media in Tanzania is collectively in a precarious situation economically.

Speaking after receiving a licence from Mr Nnauye, Mwanahalisi director Saed Kubenea said the minister shouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t see the newspaper on the streets for several weeks or months because the company was going through economic hardships that made it impossible to start operations immediately.

It seems the government has realised that the media has a key role to play in the implementation of its transformational agenda. That is why it has decided to ease suffocating restrictions that were imposed by the previous regime.

If that is so, the government should also look into ways of assisting or enabling the media to regain its footing in the prevailing economic situation.

What Mr Kubenea told Mr Nnauye is representative of the wider picture nationally. Almost all media organisations in the country are going through tough economic times.

Some have decided to close shop, leaving hundreds of employees and their dependants in the lurch.

The easing of restrictions is a welcome development, but the government needs to go further, and see how it can ease debilitating economic hardships the media has been grappling with in recent years so that the industry can play its rightful role in informing and entertaining Tanzanians, and promoting development for the benefit of the nation at large.