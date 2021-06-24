EDITORIAL: FRESH LOOK AT EDUCATION SECTOR TIMELY, WELCOME

Tanzania introduced free primary and lower secondary education for all in 2016. Prior to that, most of the costs for accessing this level of education were footed by parents-cum-guardians. Abolition of the costs resulted in relatively massive enrolment of primary school pupils, leading to correspondingly massive numbers of secondary school students and beyond.

For example, 1,977,777 pupils were enrolled for Standard One across the country in 2019. Today, 11,183,395 pupils attend primary schools – 54 percent of them in only ten of the 26 administrative regions in Mainland Tanzania: Mwanza, Dar es Salaam, Mara, Geita, Simiyu, Dodoma, Tabora, Kigoma, Tanga and Arusha.

While these figures may paint a rosy picture that the country is on the right track in eradicating illiteracy, there is also a gloomy side to that.

One is that Tanzania is headed for a crisis in its education system, including shortages of infrastructure and teaching staff, as well as teaching and learning materials. This is especially regarding the ten regions with the highest pupils populations.

As it is, the 1.98 million-plus pupils enrolled in Standard One in 2019 will complete primary education in 2025, with many of them eligible to join Form One in 2026.

However, the current government infrastructure can accommodate only 750,000 pupils in Form One, leaving out more than a million secondary education aspirants in the cold – so to speak.

Advertisement

In view of the foregoing statistics and argumentation, the government must find ways and means of surmounting the challenges plaguing the current education system soonest.

To that very noble end, the government and related institutions in both the public and private sectors must improve – in both numbers and quality – the country’s educational infrastructure and educators, as well as teaching-cum-learning equipment and materials.

The crisis-in-the-making is real, and action that is prompt and functional must be taken to effectively avert a possible collapse of the education system in its entirety.





INVIGORATE MACHINGA COMPLEX

The Sh12.4 billion Machinga Complex was intended to be a saviour for petty traders in Dar es Salaam. However, that has not worked out, mostly for reasons of mismanagement, reducing it to almost an empty shell. The complex, built using a loan from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), is today a white elephant, with little to show for it since it was launched in 2012.

Only about a thousand of the 4,000-capacity traders are currently housed in the entire premises, while other stalls are used as stores for merchandise traded elsewhere.

But, now that the newly-appointed Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Amos Makalla has intervened, there is a glimmer of home that the facility may finally become vibrant as earlier expected. But, this is if only his directives are implemented in the letter and spirit.

Admittedly, the targeted traders have genuine complaints, including an unsuitable location of the complex and poor management, including turning a blind eye to uncontrolled hawking in the vicinity. Also, renters of trading spaces on the third and fourth floors are starved of business for one reason or another.

The responsible authorities should diligently act on Mr Makalla’s directives, starting with surmounting the challenges at the facility.