EDITORIAL: MAKE DAR ONE-STOP IDEA A WORKABLE PROPOSITION

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Among the good news on the Tanzanian economy this week is the decision by the relevant authorities to make Dar es Salaam a one-stop centre for business at both the city and regional levels.

In fact, the city and regional authorities are finalising the processes of establishing a one-stop centre at which all the key documents needed for investments and business operations will be issued to potential-cum-prospective investors as appropriate.

This comes from the genuine (albeit belated, we say) belief by the authorities that ending inordinate bureaucracy requires deliberate efforts on measures that include the setting-up of a one-stop centre at which investment and business permits can be granted virtually under one roof.

All this was revealed in the nation’s business capital on Wednesday, August 4 this year, by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, at a meeting with an assortment of business operators and principal government officials, including Local Government Councillors.

We say Dar es Salaam is “the nation’s business capital” for good reason. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), for example, Dar es Salaam attracted and captured “close to a half of all the 336 investment projects which were registered by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) in 2017.”

Indeed, Dar es Salaam Region was leading by very much far in attracting new investments in 2017. To put that in perspective, second in line was the Coast/Pwani Region, which attracted 48 of the investment projects in 2017, followed by Mwanza Region (29 projects) and Arusha Region (15 projects).

Advertisement

Also, Dar es Salaam City and Region together “account for close to 18 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (nominal GDP in 2020: $62.41 billion)... And the metropolitan area was home to an estimated 7.047 million-strong consumer population early this year.





Government’s assurance

As we reported yesterday, Regional Commissioner Makalla assured all and sundry that the regional government has already repositioned itself to ensure that investors in the region “carry out their activities efficiently, and without encountering red tape”: excessive bureaucracy.

“By September 1st this year, we shall have a one-stop centre ... housed within the regional administrative block. We want all the services to be available from this one place,” Mr Makalla said.

But, the envisaged one-stop centre system will not only iron out cumbersome bureaucracy. According to the regional commissioner, it will also “stamp out ... corruption faced by businesses and investors...” he said.

How most reassuring for prospective investors, we say.

But, the proposed one-stop centre for Dar es Salaam will not be the first one of its kind. Late in 2012, the government did set up a one-stop centre for the country’s largest seaport, Dar es Salaam, intended “to increase efficiency by speeding up documentation, thus reducing the average time ships spend docked from nine to five days.

One-stop border posts (OSBPs) are another recent phenomenon at common border crossing points within the East African Community (EAC) regional integration bloc.

But, really at issue here is NOT the number or location of one-stop centres, but their practicability, efficacy, functionality and impact on socioeconomic development of those concerned, period!