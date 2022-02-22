EDITORIAL: SOLVE TEACHER SHORTAGE TO AVOID FURTHER AGONY

There can but be no doubt that the government is doing everything possible to bolster and otherwise improve the country’s education system. This is particularly in terms of educational quality and universality.

All this notwithstanding, however, another major challenge has raised its ugly head in the midst of it all, throwing the proverbial spanner in the works by interfering with the smooth running of the sector.

If nothing else, this is causing untold disruption and harm to the government’s noble efforts at providing quality education to as many young Tanzanians as it is humanly possible.

The new challenge this time round is the rapidly growing shortage of qualified teachers vis-à-vis the rapidly increasing numbers of pupils at both primary and secondary school levels of classroom instructional education.

A study report on the subject-matter sourced from the National Bureau of Statistics – revealed that, for example, the total numbers of primary and secondary school teachers in 2017 had dropped by 4.01 and 1.7 percent respectively by 2021.

On the other hand, the number of primary and secondary school pupils had shot up by 19 and 52 percent respectively in the same five-year period.

In other words, the teacher/pupil ratio had ballooned from the recommended normal of 1/45 to 1/50 in 2017, and 1/62 in 2021 – and is still growing, while untold numbers of college graduates (potential teachers) remain jobless.

Generally, the teacher-shortages syndrome affects public-cum-government schools more than privately owned/operated ones, as the latter’s employment and related terms are usually more attractive.

Indeed, the government is already working on ways and means of surmounting the challenge – doing so partly by improving the working conditions/environment and terms for teachers in particular, and workers in general.

We urge increased pace in tackling the related issues before matters really get out of hand.

AVERT LOOMING FOOD CRISES

A recent analysis report by the Agriculture Ministry, titled “Integrated Food Security Phase Classification,” has concluded that several areas of Tanzania Mainland face imminent food shortages. But, this is basically if the “dry spells and erratic rainfall” recently predicted by the Tanzania Meteorology Authority continue well into the foreseeable future.

The analysis was supported financially and technically by the Food and Agricultural Organisation and the World Food Programme, and was conducted in 14 areas under local government authorities across Tanzania Mainland, with a total population of 3.4 million people.

Suffice it here to say that, from November 2021 to September 2022, the people in the studied areas could be subjected to different degrees of food security situations, mostly caused by unfavourable weather patterns; crop and livestock pests and/or diseases; poor harvests, etc.

These range from “high levels of acute food insecurity” (13 percent of the 3.4 million studied population); “crisis/emergency” situations (12/1 percent respectively), and a “stressed” situation (23 percent).

The respective local authorities are hereby alerted to take precautions in averting possible food shortages as predicted.



