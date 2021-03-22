EDITORIAL: THE NATION BIDS FAREWELL TO PRESIDENT MAGUFULI

Dar es Salaam streets were filled with residents in sombre mood. A dark cloud hangs over our country in these trying times.

Tanzania has been left with a void that is unquestionably too big to fill within a short span of time. Indeed, the nation is mourning. Our dear departed President Dr John Magufuli has left us in total darkness as gloom continues to pervade our aching hearts.

But we shouldn’t despair, in Magufuli we found a leader who was resolute and undeterred by worldly intimidation. And true to his character, zeal and boldness, it was only death that stopped him in his tracks.

So, we should rejoice that as a country we got to have a President who exemplified the true meaning of Pan-Africanism and putting country first before personal desires or gains.

As Tanzania continues to pay last respects to a visionary leader who might not have always received applauds with every decision he made, but his intention for the greater good of the country was never in doubt.

The multitudes of people who paraded along the streets as the late president’s motorcade made its way to St. Peter’s Church, and later when it was Uhuru-bound, was clear indication that the love and reverence that Magufuli attracted was overwhelming and so overtly saturated judging by the looks of grief and sorrow attached to the faces of residents.

Family, friends, leaders, and everyday citizens convened to bid a final adieu to a leader who touched the hearts of many. From the rich, poor, educated, uneducated, men, women, people from different religious backgrounds, his was an impartial leadership style that only aimed at one thing; steering Tanzania to greener pastures where the efforts of our labour would pay off handsomely.





A new era beckons

As Magufuli’s chapter ends, Tanzania opens a new book anchored by the learnings from the late leader. In this new era, in Samia Hassan, we have a President who is determined to keep lighting the torch and leading the path to prosperity. She has taken the baton from Magufuli and now she will lead us to the finish line.

Informed by the wise and often difficult decisions made by her predecessor, she now takes over as President at a time when Tanzania is redefining its status as a regional and continental leader. It is a crucial and exciting time as the country continues to record one milestone after another.

It is these good and solid foundations laid by the late Magufuli that millions of Tanzanians cannot help but weep for him as he is laid to rest. Magufuli created precedents that will forever be seen as benchmarks of the ‘new’ Tanzania, a developed Tanzania that will not compromise its sovereignty but embrace the power and will of its people.

These are the major takes from the late Magufuli’s leadership that we should hold dear as a country as we march together to escort our departed president to his final resting place.

May the late fifth President of Tanzania John Magufuli rest in eternal peace.