EDITORIAL: WOMEN, GIRLS IN SCIENCE: BREAKING GLASS CEILINGS

Today, Thursday February 11, is ‘International Day of Women and Girls in Science,’ so proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 2015.

This year’s event is the sixth in the annual series, adopted with the noble objective of “achieving full and equal access to, and participation in, science for women and girls – and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls…”

With ‘Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19’ as its theme this year, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly will be held at the UN Headquarters (UN Women) today, bringing together online experts in fields related to the pandemic from different parts of the world.

The theme is cemented in the fact that women scientists played a significant role in researching into the new Covid-19 coronavirus in assorted countries – and as a consequence, were also adversely impacted to one degree or another during and after the research processes.

The delegates to the virtual meeting will also accord special focus to the value of the social aspects and cultural dimensions in Science, Technology and Innovation to enhance sustainable development programmes.

This would be in line with the 2030 UN Development Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Global Development Goals.

Furthermore, it is generally considered that Science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of the internationally-agreed development goals, for the benefit of much of the wider world and the rapidly rising population.

By happenstance/coincidence, we at The Citizen – together with our partners-in-progress, including CRDB Bank, Songas, Tanesco and KPMG – are already working on a programme on Rising Woman titled ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future’ that will culminate at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam on March 8 this year…

… And, to which you are all most welcome, we heartily say.





EXPLAIN FISHERY PARADOX

When official statistics were indicating the increase of fish in Lake Victoria and other natural water bodies, there were contradicting revelations that the supply was increasingly limited.

Traders and the Nile perch processors complain of the scarcity which - according to them - is forcing some operators out of the business. While the statistics may be correct, the main question is: why is this the case?

Logically, when the number of fish has almost doubled, it means they could be easily available and therefore there would be enough supply to the processing factories and exporters, as well as retailers. That should also be accompanied with lower prices – considering the principles of demand and supply.

Unfortunately, industry stakeholders say the cost is high - and that there was an abrupt scarcity of fish that caused some players to abandon the business. Revelations from industry players that the supply is so little that some traders are quitting the business is actually a paradox - especially considering the official statistics.

If what the operators say is actually the situation on the ground, then something must be done to address the challenge(s) blocking them from getting fish. Conducting a research could be an ideal proposal so that it comes out with scientific evidence on the situation - and find out how to move on ahead.