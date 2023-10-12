Embracing the Mystical for a Deeper Connection with Yourself

The unknown is a fascinating topic for anyone, both scientifically-minded people and those more into the spiritual. And today, they’re more available than ever. As Postandcourier.com explains, you can get a psychic reading by phone.

Even though science and mysticism are often at odds, it doesn’t mean they’re incompatible. Perhaps science hasn't yet developed the tools for correctly understanding mystical phenomena and supernatural experiences. Whatever the case, these fortune tellers are great because they don’t just aim to provide information on your future; they help you understand the present.

Be as it may, one thing is true. Skeptics and believers in the hidden side of things can benefit from the ancient arts of tarot readings, fortune telling, and other ways to venture into the unknown. This article will explain why.

A Source of Guidance

When people are troubled in life, they resort to many things. After all, the modern world seems to offer a solution for everything. A sick person can go to the doctor. A lonely person can find physical or virtual friendships and relationships. When things are hard to cope with, psychology can come to the rescue.





The problem is when those solutions fail. Many then fall into depression, alcoholism, or other issues that harm them instead of offering help. Instead, one can opt for a psychic reading.





When dealing with life’s uncertainties, getting a glimpse of clarity from fortune-telling can be a soothing experience. It can offer guidance on what to do and a sense of purpose.

Providing Insight

Fortune-telling isn’t just useful for those who trust in getting accurate information from the future. It also helps to discover oneself in ways you wouldn’t imagine. It forces us to make an introspective assessment of life circumstances and the inner self.





However, there are fortune-tellers and then good fortune-tellers. The best ones know the balance between being okay with yourself and what your future might look like.





That is a critical aspect of changing your life. The occult saying “As above, so below” indicates that external circumstances mirror the inner world. After all, nobody would expect people lacking initiative to be successful entrepreneurs or dispassionate ones to be great keynote speakers.

Part of Something Bigger

When you partake in fortune-telling, you take for granted that there’s something bigger than life and the ordinary world. You’re trying to unlock the secrets of the universe, or at least get a glimpse into the inner workings of reality.





Even though it’s debatable whether fortune-telling allows for information from the future, there’s something that can’t be debunked. It leads you to embrace unity with destiny, cosmic forces, and your experience. This is a very powerful realization that can transform anyone’s life and views on everything.





You’re never alone if you’re a tiny part of a bigger whole. Your actions also have a purpose, and there’s a more apparent meaning in obscure, unexplainable situations or when they feel unfair. Philosophically speaking, they were necessary to participate in the greater order of things.

Fostering Intuition

Intuition is an unexplainable force that can save your life or make it better in myriad ways. It’s used by almost everyone at least once in their lives, and still, it’s tied to superstition. However, there are many personal experiences where people act on intuition rather than common sense, preventing them from disaster.





Fortune-telling can help develop intuition by encouraging you to trust your instincts. It can also teach, so to speak, to separate mind chatter from actual insight. As to intuition itself, is it an emotional state or some kind of precognitive experience? It might have to do with both.





What’s more exciting is that there might be some proof of it and other experiences deemed “out of the ordinary” in science. A great example is the famous “identical twin telepathy,” where one twin knows the other is in danger or performs similar actions, such as buying the same items.





What’s more, science has been into it for a long time. Remote viewing might be a good example of an intuitive foreknowledge of events to come. In this case, people are asked to make a drawing of an unknown object or location. They “feel” the connection with the target, and practice is shown to improve their abilities.





Looking Ahead But Being In The Now

When indulging in fortune-telling or any other activity that might give you information on things to come, a paradox occurs: you’re living the experience “now.” This is a powerful state of mind where time seems boundless, permeating everything.

When you immerse yourself in the mystical art of looking at the future, you’re actually focusing on the present. This is very similar to mindfulness practices and allows you to appreciate the beauty of each fleeting moment.

So, even if fortune-telling and other disciplines that look into the future are questionable for some, there are many benefits associated with them. They can improve your life and even tip the fortune in your favor.