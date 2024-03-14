Empowering women on International Women's Day

By Nawike Samson

In celebrating women’s month, let’s acknowledge and support women grappling with psychological challenges, as these difficulties often extend beyond individual well-being and significantly affect their relationships. One significant factor contributing to these challenges is the back history of trauma and the lack of full love and support during childhood. Since the publication of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study (Felitti et al., 1998), numerous investigations have found a high presence of ACEs in the life history of people treated for mental health problems.

For many women, their psychological struggles can be traced back to early experiences of neglect, abuse, or emotional deprivation during childhood.

Growing up in environments where love, support, and nurturing were lacking can have profound and lasting effects on a person's mental and emotional well-being. Children who do not receive the full love and support they need to thrive may internalize feelings of worthlessness, shame, and inadequacy, which can manifest in adulthood as depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Adverse Childhood Experiences Journal, trauma and adversity in childhood raise the risk of numerous health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and mental illness in adulthood.

Moreover, the absence of secure attachments and healthy relationship models during childhood can shape the way women perceive and engage in relationships later in life.

Women who have not experienced unconditional love and support from caregivers may struggle to trust others, express vulnerability, or establish healthy boundaries in their relationships.

This can lead to patterns of codependency, emotional detachment, or conflict within intimate partnerships, family dynamics, and friendships.

The effects of childhood trauma and the lack of full love and support can also extend beyond individual relationships to impact broader social interactions and community connections.

Women who have experienced emotional neglect or abandonment may struggle to form meaningful connections with others, leading to feelings of isolation, loneliness, and disconnection from their communities.

Empowering women facing psychological challenges requires a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of their struggles, including childhood trauma and the lack of full love and support.

Providing access to trauma-informed therapy, support groups, and resources for healing can help women process past experiences, develop coping strategies, and build resilience.

Additionally, fostering environments of empathy, understanding, and support within relationships and communities can create opportunities for healing and growth.

Recognising the significant influence early life events have on women's mental health, let us pledge to support those facing these obstacles in finding empowerment and healing. By understanding the back history of trauma and the importance of full love and support during childhood, we can create spaces where women feel validated, supported, and empowered to thrive in their relationships and beyond.







