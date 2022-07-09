Girl who DROWNED in L. Victoria happy to be alive, thanks rescuer!

By Abdi Sultani More by this Author

Before me is a copy of Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet of Saturday, July 2 whose Page 4 has a story entitled, ‘Chinese soldier rescues drowning girl’. A fine headline, this, meaning the life of a hapless girl was saved by a Chinese national on a visit to Bongo. God bless the magnanimous guy from the land of Xi Jinping.

But now, look at what the scribbler writes in Para 4 of the text, attributing the report to the lucky girl’s mother, one Ms Neema Julius:

“She said when the incident occurred, there were some Chinese nationals sitting near them whereby one of them DECIDED to immediately jump IN the lake to rescue the DROWNED child.”

I consider the verb “decided” most unnecessary, a passenger word that adds no value to message being conveyed. Why not, simply, “…one of them immediately jumped…”?

And then, the Chinese didn’t jump “in” water; he jumped INTO the water. A better way of saying that would be, “…he DIVED into the lake...”

In Para 6, the scribbler purports to report further on what the thankful mother said. He writes:

“Neema said (her daughter) was playing along the beach and she suddenly OPTED to get into the water in search of fish and she ended up being DROWNED.” The verb “opted” here is also superfluous—totally unnecessary. The wording should just be “…she suddenly moved into the water…”

But biggest gem in the two cited sentences is the (mis)use of “drown”. This verb means to “die through submersion and inhalation of water.”

So, when our scribbling colleague says the Chinese dived into the lake “to rescue the drowned child” or that the adventurous child walked into the water and “ended up being drowned”, he is in effect telling readers that the man from the Far East nation actually rescued “a dead girl”, something that isn’t true!

On Page 4 of the same broadsheet there’s a story entitled, ‘Government to begin tender process at municipal level’.

In this one, our scribbling colleague writes the following in attribution to remarks a minister made during an important event:

“He made the remarks in Dodoma yesterday when speaking at a function to HANDOVER different equipment to youth with disabilities…”

Hello; “handover” isn’t a verb. It’s a noun that means an act or instance of handing something over. Which is to say, the event the officiated was a function to HAND OVER (two words) different equipment...

And now, a look at the Friday, July 01 edition of the tabloid closely associated with this columnist. In this one, there’s a story on Page 3 whose headline reads, ‘PM wades into SCHOOLS levies, Bunge adjourned’.

Let me remind colleagues something about converting a noun into an adjective. Even when you associate it with a plural noun, it should appear in its singular form. Like we say, for instance, “Learners from all institutions in town attended the show dressed in their SCHOOL uniforms (not schools uniforms).” Or: “We need a bigger number of UNIVERSITY lecturers (not universities lecturers) to handle the many students who are being admitted to institutions of higher learning.”

It means, the person who handled the headline ought to have written, “‘PM wades into SCHOOL levies…’

In Para 1 of the second leg of Column 2, the scribbler writes in reference to what the Prime Minister said with regard to the crooked method of headmasters forcing parents to buy uniforms at schools for exorbitant prices:

“On this, the Premier REMINDED that the government through Education Documents No. 5 of 2015 and No. 6 has (sic!) provided specific instructions…”

The Premier reminded that…? The verb “remind”, which means cause (someone) to remember someone or something must be followed by an OBJECT, that is a person or thing to which action is directed. Which is to say, our scribbling colleague should have written something like: “…the Premier reminded THOSE CONCERNED that…”

Ah, this treacherous language called English!