India's vaccination journey shows it leads global fight against pandemic

By Priyam Gandhi-Mody

Recently India crossed the momentous milestone of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of its adult population, securing over 97 percent with the first dose, administering over 175 crore doses – no mean number by any feat.

As media covered this story, some coverage from not long ago comes to mind, when several sections and ‘experts’ reported that India would take 10-12 years to fully vaccinate its population. By crossing such a landmark number, India has demonstrated that it leads the global fight in emerging out of the pandemic.

As the second most populated country in the world, India’s ability to tide over the pandemic runs parallel to global efforts. When the pandemic struck, India lacked almost all tools required to fight a global pandemic – PPE kits, testing kits, masks, ventilators, essential medicines and vaccines.

However, the Prime Minister’s insistence on augmenting domestic production versus relying on imports, ensured that India became self-reliant, securing itself in a short period of time.

This aatmanirbharta, a drift from a decades-long thought-process of Western fascination, was particularly crucial in our vaccine development and production efforts.

Almost at the same time that the United States launched Operation Warp Speed to accelerate their vaccine development efforts, PM Modi was holding rounds of meetings with advisors and scientists on developing an indigenous vaccine and augmenting capacities of the existing manufacturers.

In little time, ICMR isolated the strain and Bharat Biotech was able to demonstrate proof of concept. Simultaneously, Serum Institute of India (SII) had partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield in India. Alongside, by mid-2020, our taskforce had initiated conversations with Johnson&Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik, the same time as other nations placing orders with them.

The mandate from the PM to foreign firms was clear – make the vaccines in India and the government will walk hand-in-hand to ensure a seamless experience. However, while J&J and Sputnik agreed to a technology transfer model in order to make the vaccines in India, Pfizer and Moderna refused to do so.

They insisted that the Indian government purchase the vaccines from them, placing advance orders. Although not ideal, the GoI was not opposed to the idea since these doses would secure the Indian population.

However, in further conversations with them, the quantities they were willing to provide – 5 crore and 70 lakh, respectively, by mid-2021, as against demands of liability waiver coupled with a sovereign immunity waiver were simply not acceptable to us. While never seizing conversations with them, the Indian government focused their efforts on strengthening our domestic firms.

The Prime Minister led from the front, even visiting three of our facilities to boost the morale of our scientists and manufacturers.

When SII hit a roadblock in sourcing raw materials, 200 of which came from outside the country, since the United States had banned exports, GoI via back-channel talks, ensured that the US lifted the export embargo for India.

GoI also ensured that enough raw materials were provisioned from US based manufacturers in order for SII to make the quantities we required. Advance funds were provided so that SII could purchase machinery and raw materials in time, at a premium rate in order to produce such large quantities.

When Covaxin and Covishield were ready and approved for EUA, the Opposition supported by sections of the media made concerted efforts to question their credibility, fuelling vaccine hesitancy.

Congress MP Anand Sharma questioned why GoI was not asking the UK for AstraZeneca trial data while MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the regulatory process followed for Covaxin.

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP) refused to take the vaccine, calling it a BJP vaccine. Studies have now shown that because of his statement, vaccine uptake in SP stronghold districts remained low, until his father and he took the vaccine publicly, months later.

This sort of political mischief to fuel vaccine hesitancy has proved detrimental in many countries over the world. Canada has recently seen the Freedom Convoy, a series of protests and blockades against vaccine mandates.

The UK, just a few ago had to reverse its vaccine mandate for NHS staff, after a large number of healthcare workers threatened to resign. India would have met with the same fate had it not been for the PM’s firm hand in throwing away decades of red tape in scientific establishments and enabling an ecosystem where multiple vaccines underwent development, trials and received global approval.

His method of communicating directly with the people of the country through regular national televised addresses, explaining the rationale behind his decisions ensured that the citizens rallied behind him. Frequent meetings with chief ministers came across as though India was acting as one team - Team India, instilling trust in the people of the country.

Amongst Indians who have been used to posing faith in foreignmade vaccines, the PM’s picture on the vaccine certificates helped build a sense of trust in the vaccines, especially in rural areas where rumours and superstitions were likely to take over quickly, like in the case of SP bastions. Taking the world by surprise, India did not achieve this extensive vaccination coverage by mandating vaccines – a stance which many nations have and are adopting. Instead, mass communication campaigns were run by the government, underlining the effectiveness and benefits of the vaccines.

Celebrities, religious heads, community leaders, social workers, radio-jockeys and folks from the media were roped into this ecosystem in order to percolate the right message down to the last Indian. Door-to-door vaccination campaigns were run to reach those who were incapacitated in any way to reach the vaccination centres.

As a result of these meticulously planned efforts, India today is witnessing its rise as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. Not only has it secured its own people, but has also committed to providing 5 billion affordable, vaccine doses by end of this year, across nations in order to lead the global effort in fighting the pandemic. In the new world order, this effort is sure to be remembered as a significant step in bringing the Covid-19 pandemic to an end.





The writer is a policy and communications strategist. A Nation to Protect: Leading India Through the Covid Crisis is her third book