KENYATTA’S PARTING GIFT TO PRESIDENT HASSAN

Tanzania and Kenya’s continued restoration of diplomatic and economic ties is appreciated progress as the East African Community continues to cement member states relations.

This might perhaps be Uhuru Kenyatta’s last official visit to Tanzania as Kenyan President. Over the two terms of his leadership, he has cooperated with three Tanzanian presidents: Jakaya Kikwete under the fourth-place government, John Magufuli as the head of the fifth-place government, which was cut short following his death; Kenyatta has also, albeit briefly, worked with the current, sixth-phase government that came into power early 2021 under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

As Kenya prepares to hold General Elections in 2022, Kenyatta’s parting gift to Tanzania and the people of Kenya is positive relations between the two country’s governments after what is widely viewed as contentious period between 2019 and 2020.

The seven raft agreements that Tanzania and Kenya have entered into that will see the two countries cooperate on a vast number of areas, such as investment, health, immigration, prisons, housing and housing development, border veterinary control, among others are sure to strengthen ties between East Africa’s two largest economies.

What should remain engrained as President Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart Kenyatta affirm Tanzania and Kenya’s common interests is that the East African Community has a very bright future. The friction among member states that had started sprouting in the recent past threatened the very existence of the regional bloc. However, the committed efforts by leaders of respective EAC nations to overcome any differences that were seen as hurdles to progress have resulted to a rebound of cordial ties and the strengthening of broad cooperation.

President Hassan’s continued strategic reforms and the willingness to engage manifested by the international community who are Tanzania’s development partners have made this progress possible. Were it not for the government’s initiative to restore good relations with allies Tanzania would be existing as an isolated island. But that is not the case, and the signing to a number of treaties yesterday between Tanzania and Kenya is full proof of that.

For the interest of regional operations and prosperity, it is important that any challenges that arise are dealt with expeditiously. Tanzania and Kenya’s positive steps show that the foundation of the EAC continues to hold firm. So as Kenyatta prepares to relinquish his role of Kenyan president in 2022, that won’t mark the end of the Tanzania-Kenya story, but a start of a new chapter under another head of state.

It is important that national interests are put ahead of individual targets. The current government under President Hassan has manifested the willingness to accept shortfalls and address them by finding a way forward. This is what leadership is all about and it further shows the vision of a regime.





Sustainable relations

The new-found common grounds between Tanzania and Kenya that have led to the resolving of a majority of the trade barriers that were seen as the crux to the acrimonious atmosphere need to be maintained and any promises that are supposed to be implemented should be implemented as agreed in order to avoid any derailment.