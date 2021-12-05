LET'S DISCARD THE MYTHS SURROUNDING OMICRON, AND THE DISCRIMINATION

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

With each passing day, it becomes more apparent that the world might have to adapt to living with Covid-19. At the moment, we are battling to tame the spread of the virus that has now mutated to another form and along the way unleashed a fourth wave – Omicron, which is spreading like wildfire.

Even though the provenance of Omicron variant remains an issue of heated debate, the world needs to take extra caution as not to unfairly discriminate against a particular region in relation to the virus.

Indeed, everyone is on edge, researchers in South Africa reported Thursday they have found some evidence that people who had been infected once with coronavirus were more likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variant than with the Beta or Delta variants.

They said it’s too soon to know for sure, but a recent spike in second infections indicates to them that Omicron is more likely to reinfect people. This means that the world needs to be more cautious about adhering to the various preventive measure put in place by local health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Increase in the risk of reinfection that exceeds prior experience in the current fourth wave leaves the world in a state of agitation as nations try to come up with ways to overcome the virus. This calls for concerted efforts and leaves no room for unfounded speculation and myths.

Covid-19 has brought the world to its knees as millions of people have lost lives, families disrupted and scores left without a job. As it mutates, it is high time that both developed and developing nations worked as a united front.

As cited by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while highlighting the inequalities and injustices that have been apparent throughout the pandemic during one of his speeches, the vast majority of vaccine doses administered to date, have been confined to “a few wealthy countries” or those producing the shots cleared for distribution.

“Within countries, illness and death from Covid-19 have been higher among people and communities that contend with poverty, unfavourable living and working conditions, discrimination and social exclusion,” said Mr Guterres.

His message on the inequality that has been laid bare during the pandemic was echoed earlier this week when he addressed the issue of travel bans and discrimination against certain regions of the world.

Guterres said it is unfair that some countries are enforcing travel bans against a select few regions with no consideration of the repercussions and how this affects the targeted country. He said that whereas it is prudent to be cautious on who you welcome to your country by implementing preventive measures, it is even wiser to come to such a decision of enforcing a travel ban after consultation with the right partners, including the World Health Organisation. According to him, what is happening right now especially with the Omicron variant is discriminatory against developing countries. He urged the world to do more, work together and share resources that will help in overcoming the tough wind of the global pandemic.