Perilously close to nuclear war

By Jonathan Power More by this Author

The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 is well remembered, even by those not yet born when it happened. The word has been passed down the generations and probably always will be. It was the first and only time, say many historians and political scientists, that the world faced the likelihood of nuclear war between the Soviet Union and the USA.

For my part, I find it impossible to forget. I was chairman of Manchester University’s Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. Within four hours after the BBC reported the beginnings of the crisis we had organised a massive march. To my knowledge, we were the fastest off the block of any organisation, deserving a mention that evening on the main BBC news.

Of course, being students, we assumed it was the US that was in the wrong. In fact the USSR was equally wrong.

Moscow had deployed nuclear missiles in communist Cuba within a minute’s flying time to Florida. The US, said the military, must be prepared to go to war with the Soviet Union unless they were removed. President John Kennedy was alone among his advisors in thinking confrontation could be avoided. Premier Nikita Khrushchev, although he started the ball rolling, came to realise he had to back down if he were to save the world from catastrophe. Another US or Soviet leader may not have been so mentally supple, given the pressures both faced, in particularly from their military who thought they could conduct a nuclear war and win.

One can’t start to understand how all this came about until one investigates the so-called Bay of Pigs invasion. Its 60th anniversary was on Saturday.

Thankfully, Kennedy had his fingers burnt with its failure. He spent nearly all the subsequent day on the phone to his father, Joseph, the oligarch who owned the New York Herald Tribune and had been the war-time US ambassador to Great Britain. The president was a shattered man, his face blanched, almost tearful in front of his wife, and needed the cool paternal mind to help him sort a way out of the political mess the aborted invasion of Cuba had brought about. Kennedy took to his bed, his ailments including chronic debilitating back disease, flaring up. He was both mentally and physically in pain. His wife, Jacky, said she’d never seen him so depressed.

Not least of Kennedy’s problems was how to deal with the US military who had conceived the whole operation and had egged him on. At that time the military had more independent power. When the Cuban missile crisis flared up six months later up he had to remind the military every few hours to hold their fire. He didn’t trust them to obey orders. With the Bay of Pigs they’d already precipitated one dangerous event. In fact, Khrushchev gave as his reason for deploying nuclear-tipped rockets in Cuba was because of the Bay of Pigs and the threat to Communist Cuba.

The Bay of Pigs invasion plan was conceived by Kennedy’s predecessor, Dwight Eisenhower. The idea was for the CIA to arm and supervise a group of dissidents to overthrow Cuba’s leader, Fidel Castro. Kennedy was advised soon after he took office that the CIA plan was slipshod, incomplete and unprofessional. Nevertheless, Kennedy didn’t want to be accused of chickening out.

On April 15, just two months after he took office, eight B26 bombers attacked Cuban airfields The CIA had painted them with Cuban markings and the pilots were loyal to Cuba’s predecessor, the fascist dictator Fulgencio Batista. But the American press quickly uncovered their CIA sponsorship. Two days after Cuban opposition militias tried to land at the Bay of Pigs and were immediately captured by Fidel’s troops.

Without Eisenhower, it can be said to be certain there would have been no Bay of Pigs. Without its failure Kennedy may not have been wise enough or determined enough to stand up to his advisers and the generals who were ready for a military solution to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

It is often said that we became a hair’s breath away from a nuclear war. Setting the incident of the Russian submarine aside, that is an exaggeration. Kennedy would never have countenanced it, and probably neither would have Khrushchev. But it was a lesson about the futility of intervention, one that has not yet been fully absorbed, witness Iraq and Afghanistan.

The next time there is the temptation to do another Bay of Pigs, Iraq or Afghanistan let’s insist that is not the way to go. And let’s remember without Kennedy there might have been a nuclear war. And if he had lived longer there probably would have been more rapid progress on nuclear disarmament and no build up of American forces in Vietnam. But his murder by an assassin’s bullet cut him down in his prime.