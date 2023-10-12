Taxation in support of financial inclusion

Three months, I attended a briefing of one of the big players in the telecommunication industry. I say telecommunication knowing that this is somewhat misleading because ‘Telecommunication’ is really not what mobile companies do, at least that is not all they do. One thing that stood out in the talk was that over 95 percent of the transactions in this country are still cash based. Yes, even with the penetration of mobile money, mobile wallets and right in the middle of the fourth industrial revolution, only five percent of our transactions happen through the formal financial channels.

Penetration of financial products is clearly still extremely low. And the use of digital financial products is even slimmer. In other words, while banks are making record profits in the country, they are merely scratching the addressable market. This is not to mention the uptake of other financial services sub-sectors such as insurance (the biggest financial shock for Tanzanians came from a medical emergency).

The good news is that the demographics are in our favour. According to the recent Finscope Report released by the Financial Services Deepening Trust, 57 percent of eligible interviewed people had a National ID in 2023, compared to only 10 percent in 2017. About 75 percent of Tanzanian adults own a mobile phone compared to 63 percent in 2017.

One fiscal measure that can be adopted is to make it easier for banks to access customers. There are basically two ways to support the formal financial sector to deepen its reach. One is to simplify ease of doing business from an enforcement perspective. The fact that more people have NIDA cards means that banks can do their checks better, lowering their cost of production. Recently, a welcomed court ruling decided that banks can pursue assets beyond the one pledged as security in the event of default.

From a tax perspective, the persistent problem for the financial services sector is to do with the allowance of written off loans for tax purposes. The way the tax law is worded is unfortunately unclear and potentially punitive for banks. Fortunately, there is an understanding from the government that further clarity is required, and guidance will be provided by way of regulations / practice note.

This guidance will also help with items such as deferred lending fees and interest in suspense that are related to write-off of loans for tax purposes. There is a clear market for credit in the country. There has been an increase in microfinance licenses form 736 licenses in March 2022 to 1,187 in March 2023, which means people are borrowing. To further catalyse the growth in this sector, this matter of deductibility of loans written off has to be sorted once and for all.

With respect to capital markets, the government provided an exemption on interest income from long-term bonds of three years or more that are listed in the Dar es salaam Stock Exchange. However, glitches happen when the government signs a loan agreement with a financial institution. Typically, the agreement would provide for exemption of taxes. These exemptions are not always enforceable because tax laws demand that special government notices be published to effect such exemptions.

The government would be prudent to ensure that in all cases when a commitment for an exemption is made, legal instruments are also furnished immediately.

Given the super-low penetration of the insurance products, there is a need to further incentivise the sector. The recent mandatory insurance of commercial buildings would be welcomed, but perhaps incentives can be offered, specifically VAT incentives (perhaps a special low rate) for insurance services as this can help to increase an uptake in insurance services. Lastly, there are thin-capitalisation challenges. The tax law imposes restriction on how much interest from debt is deductible for tax purposes. Past a certain threshold of debt to equity (70:30 ratio), interest expenses are no longer deductible. Banks, however, are in the business of borrowing to lend. As such, it is normal to have them extremely highly leveraged.

Special provisions should therefore be made, for clarity purposes, to exempt entities in the financial services sector from this provision.

To sum it up, the financial services sector, particularly banking is experiencing a historic boom. But more can be done to facilitate financial inclusion. We can use fiscal policy to supercharge penetration even further if we address bad debt provisions, thin capitalisation and provide extra incentives to catalyse an update in the insurance sector.