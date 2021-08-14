The acute goods shortages of the ’80s

By Danford Mpumilwa More by this Author

Those were indeed very trying times due to the-then prevailing acute shortage of consumer goods. My children these days enjoy the luxury of choosing what type of things like milk, bread, soap, soft drinks, etc., which they would like to have, money allowing.

But that was not always the case. And my forthcoming trip to the national parks - Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro and Serengeti - has made me recall what happened more than 35 years ago, in the early 1980s.

I was a relatively young man in the employ of the-then Tanzania Tourist Corporation (TTC), a public company which owned and managed fifteen hotels and lodges in Bongoland. These were the-then flagstaff hotels in Dar es Salaam, namely the Kilimanjaro, the New Africa Hotel and the Kunduchi Beach Hotel.

Then we had the Mount Meru, New Safari and Hotel-77 in Arusha; the Livingstone Hotel in Moshi; the New Mwanza Hotel; the Savoy Hotel in Morogoro, and the Mafia Island Lodge.

In the parks, TTC owned the Mikumi Wildlife Lodge; the Lake Manyara Hotel; the Ngorongoro Wildlife Lodge; the Seronera and the Lobo lodges in the Serengeti.

Over and above all this, the TTC was entrusted with the task of promoting and marketing the properties, as well as the country’s tourist attractions which included all the national parks, beaches, facilities and other cultural, archeological and historical attractions.

Among the many marketing strategies we used was to invite ‘travel writers’ from prominent media houses in Europe and the US to come and visit our attractions - and, hopefully, write or broadcast positively about them.

And that was the case in 1983 when we successfully convinced about 15 of these writers to come for a two-week educational tour of our tourist attractions.

I was appointed to receive and escort the group during the whole tour. But, there were some very serious logistical challenges - the first being shortage and/or non availability of fuel for the three cars we would use. We had to get a special permit to secure fuel which would be ferried by another car for refuelling purposes as almost all the gas stations had none or very little amounts of fuel.

Then we had to purchase toiletry - soap, toilet paper and the like - from across the border. We had to get special permits through our procurement department to purchase adequate amounts of beers, soft drinks and other vital items, to service the group.

All these items would be ferried in advance, by a special truck, to all the properties which the visitors were scheduled to tour.

To cut a long story short, we effectively managed to surmount the challenges and, subsequently, achieved our goal of getting positive coverage in the European and American media.

The challenge now was how to keep and manage the groups of normal tourists that began to come following this successful promotion and marketing project.

It was, indeed, a very trying time as we ran up and down our hotels and lodges to prepare for the touring groups. Subsequently, we were forced to open a special supplies depot in Arusha, in addition to the Dar es Salaam one to tackle the logistical nightmares.

But, then, all that is now history. A history I will vividly recall during my visit to the parks and the properties - now privatised - in the Northern Tourist Circuit. It is history that we need to draw some important lessons from. And, indeed, my children need to learn from these experiences.