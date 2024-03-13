The big question: What guides Samia’s leadership philosophy? – 5

By Marie Memouna Shaba

After pondering the first three of the four tenets which comprise the leadership philosophy of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and how it is helping her, let’s now look at the fourth tenet which is rebuilding. What are we rebuilding, why and how are we going to do it? When you say to build what comes to mind is infrastructure, it can be building a house, road, or bridge. But if you unpack just a little bit about building a house a lot of ideas will flow in your mind. You want to live in an igloo like the Eskimos in Siberia, but that is far-fetched and you can’t have it in Tanzania.

So when you want to build you need to have a purpose, Is it a house of God or is it for your family; will you build it in town or village and why? What kind of materials will you use at what cost? Is the foundation for a two-floor house or just an ordinary house? What is the weather like and will the neighbourhoods be safe and friendly for your family?

I believe when the President was building her philosophy, she had a lot in her mind and heart. From her experience or dreams she believed the philosophy will keep her focused and steady when dealing with the wants, needs and aspirations of political, economic and social affairs. She knew she will be with fellow politicians and maybe consulted some.

I don’t know how long it took her to complete her philosophy or maybe she is still perfecting it. What we can appreciate is her transparency so that we can understand what is she about. We understand that the institution of the Presidency is like a container carrying things, but the one sitting on that chair does not have a wooden heart. It’s a human being working with other human beings, not robots.

So, to be a President is not an easy job because you cannot know what is in the heart of the person close to you. You have to trust everyone and hope for the best. Like a dumping ground you have to expect the good, the bad and the ugly. For instance, why is that these days all the praise goes to the President even if it was a simple villager who originated the project? It kills the moral of the community. Is someone hiding something so that when things go bad in that project people will blame the President?

The President does not need to be praised for wells in villages, it should be vice versa. Therefore, in my humble opinion one area where we need to rebuild is to think strategically how we get appointed and elected leaders. We need to get leaders who deserve those positions and can mobilise communities to be their own agents of empowerment and development and not praise singers. That way, all praise will be to the President!

If we have one National People’s Manifesto, and each constituency will have their Manifesto so that those who will be elected or appointed will enter into a contract with the people. They will share with the people their plan of action and the support they need from the people. This way those who hide under party politics or under the President’s umbrella will not get any chance to abuse the institution of the Presidency.

How do we rebuild a new nation so that our children feel safe and loved and parents feel they are in control of their children and not some social media which are destroying our values? How can the wearing of the crown of Chief be modified so that it can have a meaning in the 21st century? Having a philosophy is good and it’s the spirit of success like the root of a tree, according to Padre Kamugisha.