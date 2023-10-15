The crucial role of international collaboration in eradicating FGM

In Tanzania, when a baby is born, both the parents and relatives celebrate. Children are a symbol of hope and the future of the family, community, and the nation.

To some girl children, the situation is different because a shadow looms over their early years-the risk of undergoing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Despite those shadows, there's a shimmer of hope. How? It is through International collaboration to fight for it.

Recently, stakeholders across nations held the 2nd International Conference on Female Genital Mutilation (ICFGM) in Dar es Salaam.

The conference aimed not just to raise awareness about the adverse effects of FGM but also to build a united front that stands firm against its continuation.

The heroines and heroes of this battle are the survivors of FGM and the advocates fighting against its prevalence respectively.

Their voices, often overshadowed in regular discourse, were magnified, providing firsthand accounts of the trauma, the resilience, and the urgent need to end this practice.

Imagine moving alone a heavy stone or rock. It is tough, right? But when more hands joins, the task becomes manageable. Similarly, fighting FGM isn't a task Tanzania can fight alone rather International collaboration lightens the load and amplifies the impact.

FGM involves altering or injuring female genital organs without any medical reason. It's deeply rooted in traditional beliefs. Sadly, these primitive cultural practices can lead to severe health problems and even death.

By collaborating with international bodies like the European Union and UNICEF, Tanzania gains access to valuable resources related to training, tools and funding.

With the power of social media, messages spread fast. Campaigns like #EndFGMGeneration# and #MenEndFGM# are not just hashtags but also they are cries for change to worldwide audiences (international partners).

The more countries and organizations collaborate against FGM, the stronger and the wider the message reaches the larger audience.

Tanzania can work and learn from countries that have tackled FGM.

This can help it concentrate on effective methods of eradicating FGM rather than wasting time on non-effective methods.

Tanzania has taken a definitive stand against FGM by introducing the National Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Strategy and Implementation Plan for 2020/21-2024/25.

This comprehensive strategy underscores the nation's commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of its women and girls.

By outlining clear objectives, action plans, and measurable outcomes, the strategy provides a roadmap to systematically address and eliminate FGM that have perpetuated for generations.

That five-year implementation plan prioritizes awareness-raising and education at grassroots levels and emphasizes collaboration with local communities, stakeholders, and international partners.

By fostering a multi-pronged approach that integrates legal frameworks, health services, and community engagement, Tanzania envisions a future where every girl is freely from the threat of FGM.

The girl is empowered to realize her full potential in a society that respects and upholds her dignity.

The commitment embodied in this strategy marks a significant stride in Tanzania's journey towards gender equality and the eradication of harmful traditional practices.

While global partnerships play a vital role, change starts at home. Yes, our local communities hold the key.

This is because true transformation occurs when families stop this harmful practice.

Let's stand firm fighting for our girls’ rights. Girls are the future leaders, mothers, and great people with diverse professions for our nation.

When we consistently advocate ending FGM, and survivors share their success stories, hopes within the community grow.

With the world by its side, Tanzania can look forward to a future where every girl grows up freely from the threat of FGM.

Like moving a heavy stone or rock being tough, eradicating FGM is a huge task.