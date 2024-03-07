The war in Ukraine: Why Europe fears Russia

On the day that Yevgeny Prigozhin was leading Wagner fighters in their match towards Moscow last year, I was in the Polish city of Gdansk. I was in the company of two gentlemen who were regaling me with stories of their childhood in Gdansk. Being away from my hotel, I was completely unaware of what was happening beyond my immediate surroundings. But that all changed when one of the gentlemen erupted in jubilation at the news of the inexplicable events within Russia.

To be honest, I sort of hoped for political change in Russia. I consider Russia a rogue nation that encourages bad leadership for many an African nation. But the idea was naïve – anyone who knew anything about Russia’s history knew that Wagner’s chances of success were exceedingly slim. Prigozhin was a dead man walking.

Gdansk is a beautiful Polish city close to the Baltics. Being a major trading port for centuries, often under the control of other European powers, its landmarks display the many influences that the city has had in history. That has made it popular with tourists – attracting over 2 million a year.

In the 20th century, Gdansk became a flashpoint. The German invasion of Poland in 1939 began in Gdansk leading to the destruction of 90 percent of the city. After WWII, when Gdansk was part of communist Poland, the Gdansk Shipyard became the birthplace of the Solidarity movement in the 1980s, a major force in the fight against Soviet domination in Poland. Lech Walesa, the Polish liberation hero, is lionised in Gdansk.

Being sandwiched between Germany and Russia hasn’t worked out so well for Poland historically. Both German and Russian influences are highly visible, but, unlike Germany, the people’s attitudes towards Russia remain that of fear rather than friendship.

Those fears were amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Poland and Ukraine are two nations with great cultural affinity, and when the war broke out Poland opened its borders to let Ukrainian immigrants pour in. Within a year or so, over 1.5 million were integrated into the Polish society. To the Polish, the arguments which Russia used to justify the invasion were all too familiar. And they know that if Russia isn’t stopped in Ukraine, they may most probably be next.

During World War II, Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland was followed by Joseph Stalin’s invasion of the eastern regions, a consequence of the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact, which partitioned Poland between Germany and the Soviet Union. Had it not been for Operation Barbarossa, probably Russia would have aligned with Germany in WWII.

Poland hasn’t forgotten what the Russians did. The Russians behaved just as the Nazis did. In a short while, 150,000 people perished and hundreds of thousands of professionals were deported to Siberia in a bid to strip the land of its elites. This is an exceedingly important piece of history revealing Russia’s imperialist ambitions that many in Africa are completely unaware of.

As WWII was approaching an end, and the Germans were in retreat, the people of Warsaw – anticipating support from the oncoming Russian armies – revolted against their tormentors. The Germans fled but the Russians stood on the other side of the Vistula River, doing nothing. Seeing what was happening, the Germans returned with fire and brimstone, razing Warsaw to the ground as the Russians were watching coldheartedly. When Warsaw was liberated, the city had only 3 percent of its pre-war population.

I have met with many European diplomats in the past two years, and the subject of Ukraine is never far from their lips. Some will speak of the times in their history when the Russians dominated them in one way or another. Since WWII, Russia invaded, occupied, or intervened militarily in Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Georgia, and Ukraine. Unfortunately, Russians have never atoned for their sins. As a result, fear and mistrust in Europe reign.

The War in Ukraine may not be Africa’s war but some in Africa believe that Russia is levelling the ground by doing to Westerners what they have been doing in Africa for centuries. But the implications of the war go far and beyond our petty attempts to settle historical scores. The war affects us today because Russia still casts a very long shadow in Africa.

A speech by a Kenyan representative to the UN at the outbreak of the war serves as a powerful reminder of what is at stake. Our borders in Africa were drawn arbitrarily by European powers and if African nations were to follow the Russian example, Africa would go up in flames. In Amb. Martin Kimani’s words, we should ‘reject the pursuit of territorial claims through force, complete our recovery from dead empires without plunging into new forms of domination and oppression, (and) reject irredentism and expansionism in any form.’