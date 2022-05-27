They didn’t die when boat capsized, so they aren’t victims; they’re survivors

By Abdi Sultani More by this Author

Before me is the Friday, May 20 edition of the tabloid closely associated with this columnist and its Page 12-13 story is entitled, ‘Slimsali and his eventful journey in Bong Flava’.

Somewhere towards the end, the scribbler writes about her subject, artiste Slimsal:

“In spite of his passion for music, he knew he had to acquire the knowledge of business (sic!) in music to SURVIVE THE INDUSTRY.”

No, the artiste didn’t seek to survive the industry, rather, he sought “...to survive IN the industry.”

In the last para-but-5, the scribbler purports to quote her source by writing thus: “One of my main GOAL at the moment is to support new talents…”

One of my main goal? Nope! When you say one of…you are in effect talking of several/many things. It means, our colleague “misquotes” her source who, we aver, said: “One of my main GOALS at the moment is to support new talents.”

Advertisement

The same goof is committed by an environment columnist in Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Saturday, May 21, who says in his most educative article on Page 10:

“The Tanzania Royal Tour (sic!) documentary is one of the best DOCUMENARY that SHOWS true (sic!) culture of Tanzania…”

I suggest he ought to have dropped the former “documentary” and then pluralise the latter. Here is a rewrite: “Tanzania: The Royal Tour, is one of the best DOCUMENARIES that SHOW THE true culture of Tanzania…”

What it means here is, there are several top documentaries that depict the true culture (whatever that is) of Tanzania and this one starring our very own President Samia Suluhu Hassan is one of them.

Page 7 of the same broadsheet has a story with the headline, ‘26 years after MV Bukoba disaster: VICTIMS still recall the ordeal’.

The ill-fated MV Bukoba capsized in Lake Victoria on May 21, 1996, killing an estimated 1,000 people. Some passengers, like one Zacharia Rutakumerembelwa, were lucky to escape with their lives. Zakaria is one of those who, as they say, lived to tell the story of the MV Bukoba ordeal.

And the man is among those the headline writer is referring to as “victims”. Nope, we say! Those who escaped death like Zakaria are SURVIVORS. Victims, on the other hand, are those who died—may God rest their souls in eternal peace.

The scribbler further reports Zakaria as suggesting that “it would be appropriate if the Government MARKED May 21 a NATIONAL PUBLIC holiday to commemorate the event.”

National and public holiday are more or less the same thing, so neither of the words should define the other. In either, the government declares it a non-working day. But if you are to fuss about it, you will note that essentially, a national holiday has to do with the day people celebrate their country’s independence. Here is a rewrite:

“…it would be appropriate if the Government DECLARED (not marked) May 21 a PUBLIC holiday to commemorate the event.”

Back to the tabloid closely associated with this columnist. In a Page 14 story entitled, ‘Oldies vibe at the Bongo legends music festival’, the scribbler writes towards the end of his story:

“I liked the way Dataz dressed as she wore a simple hat and A pink TROUSER that didn’t reveal her body.”

A trouser? No, siree! We can only talk of TROUSERS or if you have to use the article “a”, then say, “A PAIR of TROUSERS.”

And, finally, something from Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet of Saturday, May 14. In this one, there is a story on Page 6 with the headline, ‘PURA commits to increase participation of Tanzanians…’, and therein, the scribbler writes in Para 2:

‘…the regulator said it was planning to empower citizens through A public education on the liquefied natural gas value chain…”

A public education? No, siree! “Education” is not a countable noun, so the indefinite article “a” shouldn’t be there.

Ah, this treacherous language called English!