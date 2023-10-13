Woman, don't change a thing, you are still cute

Last week, the media was awash with the heart-rending stories of some twins (17) in Simiyu who died after applying some concoction to their breasts to enlarge them.

The stuff was supplied by a traditional healer who is now on the run.

It is a pity when such things happen and it indeed angers everyone, including this writer.

Considering their age, it is easy to assume that peer pressure could have led them to do what they did.

In their reasoning, girls their age have large breasts. Perhaps the question lingering in their minds, which bore their demise was: “Why not us?”

So many women are caught up in the notion that they are not beautiful.

Some look at themselves and see mosquito legs, sagging boobs, pencil-thinness and other flaws that do not actually exist.

The question that lingers is this: What are the parameters for beauty?

Women spend money, time and even sacrifice their health in search of “beauty” as defined and perceived by men.

But have they ever understood that the way a man sees a woman is in the mind of the one seeing – that as an old adage goes, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

I am married to a short woman but even if I were asked to choose another woman, I guess she would still be the one.

You see, just like it is in the case of women wasting their time learning how to “twerk” their butts, the need for having larger breasts or bums is always driven by poor self-esteem.

In the recent past, women have been spending lots of money on what is called Brazilian butt lifting.

According to CNN Health, the procedure involves taking fat from areas of the body where it’s not wanted and transplanting it into the glutes to enlarge them.

To be successful, a fat graft needs nutrition and has to be injected into tissue that has a blood supply. Fat can survive if injected into other fat, but up to 90 percent of it can be absorbed if it is. Fat has a greater chance of staying in place if it is inserted into muscle, but this is where the risk lies.