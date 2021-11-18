Words and Kenyan politics

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

Blink and you miss it. Today if you say Baba in Kenya, almost everyone understands it to mean Orange Democratic Movement leader and former prime minister Raila Amolo Odinga who, with Deputy President William Ruto, are presumed to be the frontrunners in next year’s presidential election.

I have been to formal events, and watched stuff on TV, in which Raila is referred to only as Baba, and some people even seem timid about mentioning his name. Something remarkable has happened here. It’s the result of the myth, image, nickname creation, and narrative-making of Kenya’s political language.

Twenty to 15 years ago, Raila was more likely to be called Tinga, connoting a radical and militant persona. Then later he was described by his initials RAO, or Agwambo, geographically locating him as a Luo-Nyanza ethnic overlord. Into 2017, the Baba started cropping up, and slowly he has now been placed up as a father of the nation figure, an elder who has aged like a fine wine and can be trusted with a country. He is no longer a fiery radical, and the political language now drops phrases like “Kenya is safe in Baba’s hands”.

The intriguing thing though is that this language is not linear. It’s full of double entendre and contradiction, allowing opponents to use exactly the same language, to make the opposite case. Thus, critics will say Baba is tired, he should go home”, and so Baba ceases to be an honorific, and becomes a representation of wear and tear.

Likewise, Ruto has, with some success ginned up “Hustler”, to claim a man-and-woman-on-street and do-it-yourself creed for his movement. But his foes use Hustler to claim that he does not come with clean hands and will shake the land down if he became president.

With the ICC case hanging over their heads, in early 2013 President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto struck up an unlikely, but ultimately ruthlessly effective political alliance and sought the presidency. They won.

The vocabulary machine, which has never stopped, started working overtime to produce epithets and nicknames for Uhuru, beginning with Kamwana (young/energetic youth). Uhuru’s second term has been full of nicknames; Uhunye, Jayden, Mashati, and so forth. Even where some of them seem to be dragging him, it was all still good politics. For someone who was briefly called Muthamaki hinting at his being something of royalty – for the Kenyattas are the closest thing Kenya has to a monarchy – anything that painted him as a regular guy was still welcome.

It is a mystery the forces that create this language, and shape and reshape political images. They are pretty good at it, one has to acknowledge.

In 2002, the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) led by Mwai Kibaki, defeated the ruling KANU, which had led the country since independence, to become the first post-independence opposition party in East Africa to win power at the elections.

Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi, and now a 2022 presidential hopeful, was to remark that “NARC was the largest democratic opposition coalition to win an election in Africa”. By the 2007 election, NARC had splintered. Keen to embody the idea of a big tent party, in a diminished context, Raila led a famed Pentagon of leaders – with him being first among equals of course – to those polls that ended disastrously in post-election violence.

The shrinkage continued, but you wouldn’t have noticed as it was coated in flowery language. By the 2017 election, the opposition was formed of “co-principals”. The Uhuru-Ruto ticket, on the other, wasn’t a ticket. They constantly and carefully referred to it as the duo, and then it became UhuRuto.

Then along came the March 2018 “handshake” between Uhuru and Raila, and everything was upended. Reading about the handshake today, if you had just arrived from Mars you’d think it was a casual gentlemanly reach across the table. You wouldn’t imagine two leaders who had led their troops in fierce and bitter electoral combat had cut a far-reaching political deal.

Now more folks have got in on the art of sly political-speak. The good people of Mount Kenya are demanding more equitable distribution of resources. It can be awkward asking for more when you are already the richest region in the country. No problem, they found a democracy-rich slogan for it; “one man, one vote, one shilling”. Who can argue with that?

Now, wait for when the covers formally come off the 2022 campaigns.