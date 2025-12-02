Simba SC face uphill task to reach Caf Cup quarterfinals

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian giants Simba SC face a daunting challenge if they are to qualify for the knock-out stage of the Caf Champions League.

The Msimbazi Street club currently sit at the bottom of Group D with zero points from two matches, meaning they must win all four remaining games to remain in contention.

The immediate focus for Simba are Esperance of Tunisia, who have collected two points from their opening two matches. The two sides will meet first on January 23, 2026, in Tunis, before returning to Dar es Salaam for the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on January 30.

Records since 2022 show that only Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Stade Malien of Mali have managed a goalless draw against Esperance in continental club competitions, with most African giants struggling to find success against the Tunisian side.

After the Tunisian fixtures, Simba will travel to Luanda, Angola, to face Petro Atletico on February 6, before concluding their group stage campaign by hosting Stade Malien of Mali on February 13 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Each of these four matches carries enormous significance, as Simba must maintain perfect form while hoping other results in the group work in their favour. Mathematically, Simba still have a chance to advance, but it requires winning all four remaining games.

Meanwhile, Petro Atletico and Stade Malien, who currently have four points each, need only six more points to secure qualification.

This sets up a tense and highly competitive finish to Group D, where every match, every goal, and every point will have major implications.

The fixtures also illustrate the challenge Simba face: consecutive matches against some of Africa’s toughest teams, including two crucial clashes with Esperance, will test the squad’s depth, strategy, and mental resilience.

Coach and technical staff will need to ensure players are physically prepared and tactically sharp to navigate this intense schedule.

For Simba, the message is clear: perfection is required, and margins for error are nonexistent.