How climate information is changing the lives of farmers in Tanzania

Ali Haji is the local leader ‘Sheha’ of Mahonda area within Kaskazini B District in Unguja Island, Zanzibar. He is one of the farmers who benefitted from the Food and Agriculture OrgaAnization of the United Nations (FAO’s) Building Capacity for Resilient Food Security project in Tanzania, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

FAO played a key role in the project to improve understanding and timely access to climate services and advisories for farmers, livestock keepers, and fishermen so that they can plan agricultural activities and mitigate the effects of climate change.

FAO and the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) worked together to provide and disseminate localized climate information and advisories on time in seven project districts across the country.

FAO’s technical support strethgethened TMA’s internal capacity to prepare a standard template for localized district seasonal forecasts and advisories based on the needs of agricultural stakeholders. The support provided enabled TMA to translate complex meteorological information into simple and user-friendly climate information and messages that are easily understood by farmers, livestock keepers, and district extension officers to support the planning and implementation of agricultural activities at local levels.

The four year project, which began in 2021, facilitated the publication of the climate services training manual for extension officers, the establishment of TMA’s web-based agrometeorological database for agriculture-based weather information, the establishment of a mobile-based weather information services through the M-Kilimo call centre and a localized android based weather application known as Ugani Kiganjani for agricultural extension services and advisory.

Improving farming calendars

Agriculture is critical to Tanzania's economy because it employs and sustains the majority of the population while also contributing significantly to export earnings. Most farmers and extension officers have limited access to and use of weather information and advisories to support climate-resilient agriculture. In the context of weather variation and climate change, timely provision, access, and use of climate services and weather advisories are critical.

According to the project's scoping study, the problem is exacerbated by the limited use of localized and downscaled climate information for the majority of areas, which contributes to poor planning and execution of agricultural activities among stakeholders at various levels.

Like Ali, most farmers continue to rely on rain-fed agriculture. As a result, weather variability and climate change, have hampered crop cultivation, livestock management, and fishing; negatively impacting agricultural production and food security.

When Ali attended training at one of his neighbours' farms, he learned to prepare the farming calendar based on weather forecasts.

Two months later, he noticed that the crops of his neighbours who also attended the training grew healthy and abundant. Ali was convinced of the importance of agrometeorological information in farming at that point and realized that weather forecasts are critical in planning farming activities.

“I'd like to thank TMA for providing weather forecasts. Many thanks to fellow farmers who used the information provided as well,” Ali says, citing how proper planning has improved the way he and his fellow farmers plan their farming calendar.

Throughout the farming season, extension officers and farmers must have access to climate information to make informed decisions about agricultural production needs. A mobile-based and lightweight Android application locally known as Ugani Kiganjani enables extension officers and farmers not to miss critical and regular updates on weather and advisories provided by TMA.

The Ugani Kiganjani application provides a range of other extension services including good animal husbandry practices; livestock diseases identification and management; information on animals health and vaccination calendar; aquaculture, market information, nutrition information, as well as post-harvest handling and linkage to M-Kilimo services.

Weather forecasts save lives

Success stories in the use of localized weather information and advisories by trained farmers, livestock keepers, and extension officers in Kongwa, Uyui, Kilolo, Ruangwa, Mvomero, Kaskazini B, and Wete districts, on timely access and use of climate information for an informed decision in agricultural production encouraged TMA to take bold steps to issue a localized district seasonal forecast and advisories for all districts in the country.

Extension officers from the project areas reported that farmers who accessed and used weather information and advisories on time in planning and implementing their farming activities saw an increase in their agricultural productivity.

The weather information came at a good time for Mohammed Kombo Hamad, Chairman of the Pemba Island Fishermen's Committee. He is extremely grateful for the training he received on how to plan fishing activities using climate information and advisory.

According to him, before receiving the training, he and a few fishermen witnessed a series of incidents and accidents at sea that claimed many lives and destroyed fishing equipment.

“There were at least three incidents of fishermen being caught in storms or bad weather at sea and disappearing. Not just disappearing but dying. The boats capsized, and bodies washed up on beaches as far away as Lamu in Mombasa, Kenya, and Tanga in Tanzania Mainland. Others would vanish forever!” he narrates, expressing deep sadness as he recalls.

Mohammed further explains that “It's been almost a year without such horrific incidents. When we receive the forecast, we quickly distribute it to all of our colleagues in Pemba. It is only recently that a minor incident occurred in the Kukuu area. Some fishermen in two boats did not receive the information on time and became stranded at sea during heavy rains. They became disoriented and ended up on Unguja Island. They survived the ordeal and are still alive today, with all of their equipment intact.”

Considering the project’s positive outcome, FAO will continue to work with the Government and development partners to support initiatives aimed at achieving Zero Hunger, long-term sustainable agricultural production, and climate-resilient food security.