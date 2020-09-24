Magufuli winds up 2nd campaign round

CCM launched its campaign on August 29 this year in Dodoma, and started consecutive rallies on September 1, 2020 in the regions of Singida followed by Tabora, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara and Geita.

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma. The ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, wound up his second round of the 2020 election campaign on Tuesday, in Dodoma.

CCM launched its campaign on August 29 this year in Dodoma, and started consecutive rallies on September 1, 2020 in the regions of Singida followed by Tabora, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara and Geita.

The second round started on September 14 at his home town of Chato where he addressed a big rally at Mazaina grounds.

He then moved out of Geita region to the regions of Kagera and later to Kigoma, Tabora and Singida again as Dr Magufuli left for a short break in Dodoma.

On Tuesday, Dr Magufuli left Tabora in the morning and addressed people who were waiting for him where his convoy passed.

At Itigi in Singida region, he addressed a big rally before leaving to Dodoma.

Advertisement

According to the timetable issued by the National Electoral Commission (Nec), Dr Magufuli is expected to resume his campaign in the third phase on Saturday September 26 when he will have rallies in Mpwapwa and other centres before crossing to Iringa Region.

The schedule indicates that Dr Magufuli will also go to Njombe, Mbeya and Songwe regions before moving to Zanzibar’s Mjini Magharibi where he has a meeting on September 30.

The CCM secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ally, said last week in Chato that the party will have six rounds of campaign stressing that all were scientifically organised.

The party also explained its winning strategy in which it strategically distributed influential members in different angles of the country.

These include former president Jakaya Kikwete who covered the southern regions of Mtwara and Lindi while former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda was campaigning in the central zone.