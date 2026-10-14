Automotive dealer opens four sales and service points in city expansion

Dar es Salaam. METL Bajaj has opened four outlets offering motorcycle sales, servicing and spare parts in Dar es Salaam as it expands its customer support network.

The outlets, known as 3S centres, are located in Kinondoni, which has one, and Kariakoo, which has three. They will provide customers with access to motorcycles, maintenance services and genuine spare parts.

The outlets were inaugurated by METL Automotive and Retail Finance Division Cluster Chief Executive Ashish Joshi, Bajaj Auto General Manager Apoorv Dixit and the company’s country manager, Swapnil Jain.

Mr Joshi said the expansion was intended to improve access to products and after-sales services for customers using Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers.

“Our commitment goes beyond selling motorcycles and three-wheelers. We want every customer to have access to reliable servicing, genuine spare parts and continued support throughout their ownership journey,” he said.

He attributed the popularity of the Bajaj Boxer, locally known as MO Boxer, to customer confidence in the brand, adding that the company would continue investing in its distribution and service network.

Bajaj Auto representatives said Tanzania remained an important market for the manufacturer and that its partnership with METL would continue to support customer satisfaction and business growth.

The expansion adds to METL Bajaj’s network for distributing motorcycles and three-wheelers in Tanzania, where such vehicles are widely used for passenger and goods transport.