Ceramic manufacturer seeks to create 16,000 jobs in growth plan

Mkuranga. Ceramic manufacturer Goodwill (Tanzania) Ceramic Co Ltd plans to create 16,000 employment opportunities through the expansion of its factory in Mkuranga District, Coast Region, in a move expected to boost industrial production and increase demand for locally sourced raw materials.

The expansion comprises two projects — Tile Line 3 and Daily-Use Porcelain Phase II — which are expected to be completed and begin full production by June 2027.

Goodwill Africa chairperson Wi Qiquan said the projects would increase production capacity, create jobs and strengthen the company’s competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

“The expansion is not only for Mkuranga but for the whole of Tanzania. We want to ensure production from this investment dominates the local market,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony in Mkiu Village on Wednesday.

The projects are expected to create 1,000 additional direct jobs, raising the company’s workforce to about 4,000 employees. Another 15,000 jobs are projected across related economic activities, including raw material supply and other supporting businesses.

Upon completion, the expanded facilities will have the capacity to produce 180,000 square metres of ceramic tiles daily, alongside more than 200,000 pieces of daily-use porcelain products.

The company said cumulative investment in Tanzania was expected to reach about $200 million following the expansion, reflecting its ambition to increase output and serve a wider market.

The new facilities will also introduce advanced manufacturing technology to produce high-end tiles targeting luxury hotels, commercial buildings and premium residential developments.

Established in 2015, Goodwill manufactures ceramic tiles, sanitaryware and daily-use porcelain products at its factory in Mkiu Village. More than 90 per cent of its raw materials are sourced locally, including clay, feldspar, dolomite, soapstone, kaolin and limestone.

The reliance on domestic supplies creates opportunities for local mining companies and other businesses while supporting value addition through the conversion of locally available minerals into finished products.

However, the company has identified trade barriers as a challenge to expanding its export markets, particularly in Kenya, where it says high excise charges put Tanzanian ceramic manufacturers at a disadvantage.

Coast Regional Commissioner Stanslaus Nyongo said the government would work with relevant authorities to address investors’ concerns and improve the business environment.

He said the region had about 1,750 industries and was working to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles that could hinder industrial development.

Mr Nyongo added that resolving trade-related complaints was important to enabling Tanzanian manufacturers to compete fairly in domestic and regional markets.

Goodwill exports its products to international markets, including Europe, and expects the expansion to strengthen its position in those markets.