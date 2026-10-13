Lake Zone records Sh4 trillion mineral trade as sales surge

Dar es Salaam. The Lake Zone recorded Sh4.02 trillion in mineral sales in the year ending June 2026, accounting for nearly 59 percent of Tanzania’s total trade through official mineral markets as rising sales reinforced its dominance over other mining regions.

The zone’s sales increased from Sh2.44 trillion in 2024/25 and Sh1.43 trillion in 2023/24, widening its lead over the Southern Highlands, which ranked second with Sh1.92 trillion, according to the Bank of Tanzania’s (BoT) Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report for the year ending June 2026.

The Lake Zone accounted for 58.6 percent of the national total, while the Southern Highlands contributed 28.1 percent, taking their combined share to 86.7 percent.

“Together, the two zones accounted for 86.7 percent of mineral sales recorded through official markets, highlighting the concentration of the trade in the country’s major mining areas,” the report says.

The Southern Highlands also registered substantial growth, with sales rising from Sh1.05 trillion in 2024/25 and Sh690.1 billion in 2023/24 to Sh1.92 trillion in the latest reporting period. The Central Zone ranked third, with sales more than doubling to Sh626.58 billion from Sh295.7 billion in 2024/25. Its sales had stood at Sh200.8 billion in 2023/24, giving it 9.1 percent of the national total in 2025/26.

The Northern Zone recorded Sh149.07 billion, up from Sh76.8 billion in the previous financial year and Sh70.5 billion in 2023/24. It accounted for 2.2 percent of total mineral sales.

The South Eastern Zone also posted strong growth, with sales increasing to Sh119.56 billion from Sh58.6 billion in 2024/25 and Sh47 billion two years earlier. Its contribution stood at 1.7 percent.

Dar es Salaam was the only zone to record a decline, with mineral sales falling 56.5 percent to Sh14.56 billion from Sh33.47 billion in 2024/25. The latest figure was also below the Sh21.14 billion recorded in 2023/24.

The regional performance comes as gold continues to dominate Tanzania’s mineral trade, accounting for 86.3 percent of the total value of minerals sold in 2025/26.

According to the BoT report, gold production increased to 54,467.7 kilogrammes from 51,514.7 kilogrammes in the preceding financial year, while its value reached $4.83 billion.

The expansion has coincided with the central bank’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme and measures aimed at strengthening support for small-scale miners, including the Mining Technical Support for Small Scale Miners Regulations, 2025. Under the gold-buying programme, sellers receive prices linked to international market rates, with payment made within 24 hours after the gold’s quality has been verified through fire assay. The BoT also covers refining costs.

The programme provides miners with a formal channel for selling gold, while technical support measures are intended to improve small-scale miners’ access to expertise and equipment.