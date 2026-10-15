Manufacturers come up with new energy solutions in readiness for El Niño impact

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian industrial operators across Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Coast region are taking proactive measures to safeguard their operations ahead of the expected peak of the 2026 El-nino rainfall season.

With the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) warning that a "very strong" El Niño will bring heavy downpours, flash floods and potential infrastructure damage in between October 2026 and February 2027, factory managers are moving swiftly to ensure production lines remain fully operational.

Speaking at an industry operators’ and financial sector roundtable on the looming threat to operations, yesterday, participants discussed strategies to maintain business continuity amid heavy rains associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon.

This comes when already national authorities have initiated precautionary measures, following TMA’s warning. The government has activated disaster response frameworks, while utility providers are reinforcing physical grid corridors by replacing wooden distribution poles with flood-resistant concrete structures.

However, industrial leaders recognise that public grid hardening alone cannot guarantee complete protection against sudden voltage sags, frequency fluctuations or severe storm-induced blackouts.

Rather than relying solely on traditional diesel backup generators- which suffer from high fuel prices, carbon emissions and potential supply chain bottlenecks during floods, manufacturers are increasingly turning to modern, integrated energy resilience solutions.

By combining Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and power stabilization technologies, factories are building hybrid microgrids that cushion them from external power shocks.

Assessing how factories can transition from reactive emergency measures to active energy security, Country Director of Ariya Finergy, Mr Arshad Akber, explained the operational shift:

"We do not start by asking a manufacturer how much solar they want. We start by understanding how their operation uses power and what happens when that power is interrupted or unstable,” he said during a panel discussion.

He added: “Energy resilience is not simply about establishing how many kilowatt-hours a plant consumes; it is about understanding where power risk sits within the business."

He noted that during extreme weather events, modern battery and solar systems work seamlessly to maintain continuous operations without relying heavily on expensive diesel fuel.

"During daylight hours, a well-designed solar and battery system can continue supporting production through prolonged outages, serving the live load while recharging storage,” he said.

He also noted that a facility’s diesel generator only steps in when available solar and stored energy are no longer sufficient.

“When grid power fluctuates or drops during severe storms, hybrid systems can transition power loads instantaneously without machine interruption, protecting sensitive automated equipment and eliminating costly production resets," he said.

For precision manufacturing, such as plastics, pharmaceuticals, food processing and packaging, even a momentary flicker in power can trigger automatic machinery shutdowns, line recalibration delays and raw material spoilage.

Illustrating the practical impact of integrated resilience, Mr Akber highlighted real-world implementations across the region.

"A plastics manufacturer in Uganda expanded their system to 2.9MWp of solar PV with 2.6MWh of battery storage and power stabilisation to address poor grid quality. When the grid fails, the transition to battery power is seamless,” he narrated.

While the operational case for energy resilience is compelling, upfront capital requirements often pose a challenge for corporate boards evaluating competing investments.

To address this, the forum suggested that strategic partnerships between clean energy developers and financial institutions are opening up flexible financing pathways, such as asset finance and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Head of Commercial Asset Finance at Stanbic Bank, Ms Yvonne Kabadi, emphasized that energy preparedness is now a central factor in financial planning and creditworthiness.

"In today’s tight economic environment, businesses cannot afford to let energy volatility swallow operating margins. Financial institutions increasingly look at energy resilience as a core parameter of creditworthiness and long-term business viability," she said.

By combining government infrastructure defenses, on-site solar and battery storage and tailored asset financing, Tanzanian manufacturers are actively insulating their supply chains against El Niño.