Tanzania seeks Korean investments to accelerate industrialisation growth

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking more South Korean investment in manufacturing, vehicle assembly, pharmaceuticals, leather and textiles as it seeks to accelerate economic growth and deliver the ambitions of Vision 2050.

Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) Investment Promotion Manager Daudi Riganda said the country’s natural resources, strategic location, access to regional markets and political and economic stability made it an attractive investment destination.

He was speaking during a Tanzania-South Korea investment forum, where officials called for stronger private-sector cooperation to mobilise capital, technology, skills and new markets.

Mr Riganda said Tanzania’s economy grew by 5.3 percent last year and was projected to expand by six percent this year, with continued investment in roads, railways, ports and energy expected to strengthen the business environment.

He said Tanzania’s location also gave investors access to a wider regional market, with seven landlocked neighbouring countries relying on its ports, including those at Tanga and Mtwara.

Investors can enter the market as normal, strategic, export processing zone or special economic zone investors, with different investment thresholds and incentives.

Mr Riganda said the minimum investment capital for a foreign investor under the normal category was $500,000, while strategic investors were required to invest at least $50 million. He said strategic investors could negotiate incentives with the Government depending on the nature and requirements of their projects.

Among the incentives are zero import duty on capital goods and raw materials, while duty on certain building materials and capital goods could be reduced by up to 75 percent.

Investors in pharmaceuticals, leather and textiles can benefit from a corporate tax rate of 20 per cent during their first five years of operation, compared with the standard 30 per cent. Vehicle and tractor assembly and engine-parts manufacturers can pay 10 per cent during the same period.

Despite the opportunities, Mr Riganda said South Korean investment in Tanzania remained limited.

Between 2020 and 2026, Tanzania registered only 13 investment projects from Korean investors. Manufacturing accounted for 42 percent, followed by mining and petroleum at 17 percent, human resources at seven per cent and energy at four percent.

“This tells us that there is still a need for you, especially our friends from Korea, to expand your businesses into Tanzania. The opportunities are many. So the choice is yours, and the time is now,” he said.

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) Director General Mr Byung-guk Park said there was strong interest on both sides in expanding business cooperation, but interest alone was not enough to create investment.

“Companies need the right information, reliable partners and, most importantly, opportunities to meet, talk and understand each other,” he said.

South Korean Ambassador to Tanzania Eunju Aha said Tanzania’s investment opportunities, particularly in sustainable development and energy, were areas where Korean expertise and technology could complement the country’s development priorities.

She said six Korean companies were visiting Tanzania through the Korea Plant Industries Association (KOPIA) to participate in the forum and one-to-one business meetings.

Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) Investment Promotion Manager Farida Nassor said Zanzibar was also seeking Korean investors in sectors including the blue economy, agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, ICT, energy, aviation, health and tourism.

She said investment procedures had been simplified through the Zanzibar Investment Electronic Portal, with the minimum capital requirement set at $500,000 for most sectors and $2.5 million for real estate and hotels.

National Planning Commission official Josiah Mwabeza said Tanzania’s long-term development agenda prioritised human capital, industrial transformation, infrastructure, ICT, research and development and critical minerals.

He said the medium-term development plan required about $100.6 billion, with more than 30 per cent expected to come through private-sector investment and resource mobilisation.

Officiating the forum on behalf of the Minister of State in the President’s Office Planning and Investment, Director of Investment Promotion George Mkono said partnerships should now move beyond ceremonies and deliver measurable results.

He said the memorandum of understanding between Kotra, Tiseza and Zipa should serve as a platform for mobilising investors, developing projects and promoting trade.

South Korean Ambassador to Tanzania Eunju Aha said Tanzania’s investment opportunities, particularly in sustainable development and energy, were areas where Korean expertise and technology could complement the country’s development priorities.