Where to work in East Africa to maximise your overall earnings









Arusha. Kenya offers the highest average monthly take-home pay in East Africa, followed by Tanzania and Uganda, according to figures published by LiveGDP, highlighting differences in earnings across the region.

Kenyan workers earn an average of $344 (about Sh905,000) a month after taxes and mandatory deductions, placing the country first in the regional ranking.

Tanzania ranks second, with an average monthly net salary of $195 (Sh513,000), followed by Uganda at $160 (Sh421,000).

According to LiveGDP’s 2026 ranking of average monthly net salaries by country, Rwanda ranks fourth at $145 (Sh381,000), followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at $142 (Sh374,000).

Somalia ranks sixth, with an average monthly take-home salary of $120 (Sh316,000), while Burundi and South Sudan occupy the bottom positions at $75 (Sh197,000) and $70 (Sh184,000), respectively.

The figures represent earnings after taxes and mandatory deductions. However, they do not necessarily indicate workers’ purchasing power or overall living standards, which also depend on the cost of essential goods and services.

Arusha-based business consultant, economist and regional affairs analyst Simon Mapolu said differences in average salaries did not automatically translate into better living conditions in countries where workers earned more.

“Workers’ purchasing power also depends on the cost of essential goods and services, including food, housing, transport, healthcare and education,” he said.

Mr Mapolu said exchange-rate fluctuations, currency values, taxation, employment benefits and the size of the informal sector also influenced comparisons between countries.

He cautioned that workers earning relatively high salaries could still face financial difficulties if basic expenses consumed most of their monthly income.

The findings, therefore, offer a comparison of average take-home earnings rather than a definitive guide to where workers can achieve the highest standard of living.

Arusha resident Othaman Issaya said the figures provided an opportunity for East African Community (EAC) member states to examine income disparities as they pursue regional integration, expand trade and attract investment.

He urged regional leaders to introduce measures to ease the cost-of-living burden, particularly in countries where prices of essential goods and services outstrip workers’ earnings.

“Leaders should continue reviewing the economic situation in their countries and find ways to reduce the cost-of-living pressures on their people,” he said.

He added that countries where living costs remain high despite relatively better salaries should consider appropriate measures to support households.

Djibouti leads Africa

Beyond East Africa, Djibouti records the continent’s highest average monthly take-home pay, at $2,836 (about Sh7.5 million), according to LiveGDP.

Its strategic location at the entrance to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, near one of the world’s busiest maritime shipping routes, has made it an important centre for shipping, cargo transport and port services.

South Africa ranks second, with an average monthly net salary of $1,270 (about Sh3.34 million). Its relatively diversified economy includes mining, financial services, manufacturing and other service industries.

Seychelles follows at $790 (about Sh2.08 million), supported by tourism, fishing and financial services.

Mauritius, Gabon, Botswana and Namibia complete the continent’s top seven.

Mauritius benefits from a diversified economy spanning tourism, financial services, technology and textile manufacturing. Gabon’s position is supported by oil and other natural resources, while Botswana has benefited from diamond revenues and mining.

Namibia completes the list, with mining, fishing and tourism among its key economic sectors.

LiveGDP attributes differences in salary levels across Africa to factors including economic development, worker productivity, the strength of key industries, taxation, inflation, currency values and labour market conditions.