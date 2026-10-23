Mhudumu hesitates to serve you for you’re busy reading!

I am in this relatively new bar in my immediate neighbourhood, a bar I have grown to like.

Not because of the ambiance; not because of great looking wahudumu or the kitchen service.

I love the place because the music handler here never pushes up the volume dial like they do in most of our bars.

It means, the management here has listened to most of their limited number of patrons, who have suggested they prefer the music played in low volume, so they can chat with table mates and even receive or make a call.

At the oldest bar around, Forest, which is a stone’s-throw away from this one where I’m seated right now, virtually everybody, fellow drinkers and the wahudumu alike, pooh-pooh those who request the reduction of the amount of noise from the music machine.

“Wateja wanataka saundi,” this slim akaunta Rucks, is apt to tell me pointblank, when I beg her to reduce the noise, at least a little.

She would even have the cheek to say to me that actually, the “saundi” could have been even higher if I were not there, the old mzee they know abhors noisy music.

Note that I’m one of the most regular mteja here, having patronised the bar before a majority of the wahudumu serving here were born. Oh, Yes! I am that senior in this neighbourhood, but who cares?

While arriving I had walked past this rather short but well-endowed mhudumu. I head to an unoccupied table and after settling on my plastic chair,

I proceed to go through newspapers, old and new.

Longtime readers of this crap I call “my column” know I always carry something to read anywhere.

Yes, just in case I end up sitting alone; or in case I sit with persons I cannot enjoy a meaningful conversation with. Wapo hao, you know!

Some articles in the regional weekly that is a must-read for some of us are so engaging that I sort of forget I am thirsty.

However, I somehow don’t fail to notice that some patrons are coming and getting served as I remain forgotten. Hizi ni dharau au nini? You muse inwardly.

Actually, a fellow who arrives to occupy an empty chair at my table gets his beer as I remain without a drink, over fifteen minutes after my arrival, glued to my newspaper. I say to myself, this is enough! I hail the short but well-endowed mhudumu and ask her: “Sister, what can the problem be with you?”

“Kwani, mzee wangu, what problem is there...please tell me,” she asks beseechingly.

“I have been here for a long, long time and, even though you saw me arriving, you have not bothered to come and ask me what I would like to have...why?” you say, trying your best not to shout.

“Sorry mzee wangu, I was waiting for you to finish reading, then come and serve you with your usual Castro Laiti,” she says calmly and innocently.

Dah! You say to yourself and proceed to tell her it is normal for one choses to take one’s beer over a newspaper or even a book.