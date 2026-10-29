A Tanzanian masterpiece sells for millions abroad. Who inherits the legacy?

The sale of an original E.S. Tingatinga painting for KSh 7.63 million raises bigger questions about the global value of Tanzanian art, who owns its legacy and who benefits when that legacy changes hands.

A painting created by one of Tanzania’s most celebrated artists more than five decades ago has fetched millions of shillings at an auction in Nairobi, putting the spotlight on the growing financial value of Tanzanian art, and the question of who benefits from it.

Edward Saidi Tingatinga’s Untitled (Landscape with Lion and Bird), painted in 1971, sold for KSh 7,631,000, approximately TSh 155 million, at the Art Auction East Africa sale held in Nairobi on October 28, 2026.

The painting was among the works featured in the 14th annual auction, organised by Art Auction East Africa in collaboration with South African auction house Strauss & Co.

According to the auction catalogue, the square painting measures 58.5 by 58.5 centimetres, is made with enamel paint on board and bears the signature “E.S. Tingatinga 16-11-71”.

The work was offered from a private collection. Its final selling price was substantially above the pre-sale estimate of KSh 1.2 million to KSh 1.6 million, underscoring the premium collectors can place on rare works by established artists.

But beyond the impressive price tag lies a bigger story about the journey of Tanzanian art from the hands of its creators to private collections and international auction rooms.

From humble beginnings to international value

Tingatinga’s artistic career lasted only four years, from 1968 until his death in 1972, when he was shot dead at the age of 40. Yet, in that brief period, he developed a distinctive style that would become one of Tanzania’s most recognisable artistic traditions.

The auction house’s catalogue recounts how Tingatinga initially used enamel bicycle paint on ceiling board to create affordable paintings that he could sell to make ends meet. He displayed his works in shops around Dar es Salaam, where expatriates began noticing and collecting them.

As his success grew, he trained friends and family members, first involving them in preparing painting boards and later teaching them to create their own works. The style subsequently developed into a wider art industry in Tanzania.

Today, Tingatinga’s name carries significance beyond the paintings themselves. It represents a recognisable artistic tradition that has travelled far beyond the country where it began.

Art Auction East Africa identifies him as the most valuable artist in the sale’s history. In 2019, one of his 1971 elephant paintings achieved KSh 5,635,200 at the auction, while the auction house says his animal paintings have appreciated more than sixfold over 13 years.

The latest sale adds another chapter to that market history.

But who benefits when the value rises?

When an original artwork changes hands for millions, the transaction creates a financial moment for the people involved in that sale. But the artist’s death raises an important question: how does the value generated decades later connect to the person who created the work, their family and the legacy they left behind?

The catalogue identifies the painting’s provenance as a private collection. It does not, however, disclose the seller’s identity or establish whether any proceeds from the transaction will benefit Tingatinga’s family, estate or other rights holders.

That gap matters.

The growing value of an artist’s work on the secondary market does not automatically mean that the artist, their family or the wider artistic community receives a share of that appreciation. The financial outcome depends on ownership, applicable rights and the terms of the transaction.

For an artist whose influence helped shape a major Tanzanian art tradition, these questions extend beyond one painting. They touch on how artistic legacies are documented, how rights are passed on, and whether the people who preserve and continue those legacies can also benefit economically from their growing recognition.

Whose heritage is it?

There is another dimension to the story: the relationship between private ownership and cultural heritage.

Artworks can be legally owned by private collectors while retaining cultural and historical significance for the countries and communities from which they originate. As Tanzanian art appears in regional and international markets, questions arise about provenance, documentation, preservation and public access.

A high auction price can bring attention to an artist and strengthen international interest in their work. Yet, when important pieces remain in private collections, opportunities for Tanzanians to encounter and study them may depend on whether owners lend or exhibit them publicly.

This does not mean that a work sold abroad has necessarily been improperly acquired or that it should automatically be returned. Rather, it raises a broader question about how Tanzania can preserve access to its artistic history while supporting legitimate collecting and a sustainable art market.

Tingatinga’s story offers a compelling starting point. His work began as an accessible means of earning a living in Dar es Salaam and evolved into an artistic legacy with significant international market value.

As Tanzanian art gains recognition and commands higher prices abroad, the challenge is to ensure that its financial success also contributes to preserving the stories, rights and cultural heritage behind it.