Nurturing tomorrow’s global thinkers and changemakers

Education serves as a transformative force, unlocking doors to a world of possibilities and societal advancement.

For decades, parents and teachers have played the role of our guiding stars, dedicated to nurturing our potential and fostering the finest qualities within us from an early age.

This journey of education isn’t merely about imparting knowledge and preparing for tests; it’s about equipping young minds with essential life skills and instilling values that mould them into responsible citizens.

At Aga Khan Primary School, this philosophy recently found expression in their annual Primary Years Programme (PYP) exhibition, a culmination of months of preparation by Standard Six students, presented before an audience of parents and teachers.

The exhibition unfolded through various engaging activities, including live drama performances, poetry recitals, and musical renditions. The PYP is a moment where parents get to see what their children have achieved in their academic journey.

Dr Shelina Walli, Director of the Aga Khan Education Service (AKES), likened the PYP to the final exams for seventh-grade students.

However, unlike conventional assessments, the focus here is on empowering students to explore topics of personal interest that hold the potential for positive societal change.

“Before the exhibitions, students work in teams to identify the topics they would like to explore, focusing on issues that will bring about positive change in society,” Dr Walli shared.

Under this framework, students delve into comprehensive research and study materials aligned with their chosen themes.

This year’s theme, ‘How the World Works,’ provided a robust foundation for students to investigate pressing global issues independently, fostering collaboration, critical thinking, and actionable insights.

Throughout their projects, students demonstrated a range of qualities, including curiosity, empathy, critical thinking, and effective communication, under the guidance of their mentors.

The educational journey was marked by continuous evaluation, employing various assessment techniques to gauge learning outcomes.

Empowered with a deep understanding of complex global issues, students showcased their agency through oral presentations and stage performances during the event.

This grand finale not only celebrated their efforts but also highlighted essential elements of the programme, emphasising the development of critical thinking and leadership skills.

All these were carefully developed through a rigorous research process, starting from issue identification to formulating guiding questions and defining central ideas and lines of inquiry.

The students utilised diverse sources, including non-fiction literature, media, guest speakers, and field trips, to gain comprehensive insights into their chosen topics.

The PYP lead teacher, Mr Luis Guzman, provided insight into the exhibition.

“It’s a programme that enables children to achieve a conceptual understanding. At the same time, they develop the International Baccalaureate (IB) profile, as they are equipped with skills that go beyond academics.”

According to Mr Guzman, the students also develop transdisciplinary skills, social skills, and communication skills and acquire knowledge at the same time.

Mr Guzman further added that the PYP also encourages students to have a voice on different issues around the world and to take ownership of what they learn and how they can change the world in the future.

“We start helping these children understand different concepts and different issues around the world. Little by little, they’re deepening their understanding of these issues, so by the time they’re adults, they will have a clear picture and contribute concrete actions to change these problems that are affecting us,” he explained.

One of the interesting topics presented during the event was child abuse. Here, these young champions learned what other children go through.

A Standard Six student, Hudith Raasur, who was on the child abuse project, says they chose the topic because they wanted to create awareness, promote kindness, and stop child abuse.

“The reason we chose child abuse is because we’re protected by our beloved parents, so we don’t feel anything. But in the outer world, many children are suffering. We want to make other children aware and explain how child abuse is dangerous and unforgivable,” he shared.

On the same line, Annabel Severe shared that through the child abuse project, she learned that children are living a difficult life while others are safe and well-protected at home.

“Some of us are safe at home, but some are abused, so on our project, we visited a children’s shelter, the Spring of Hope. There, we met children who had experienced abuse, some whose ages ranged between 14 and 15. So we try to make sure we create more awareness on the matter through this project,” she shared.

According to the mentor of the project, Monalisa Shuvadarshini, these were the children's choices. They brainstormed the projects on their own and later consulted their mentors.

“So we started with our central idea, then lines of inquiry, and once the projects started, students did their research at home. Some went for interviews, some went for real-life examples, and we helped them out with what could be the best scenario,” she explained.

Lance Makundi, one of the sixth-grade students involved in a project explaining the effects of climate change, especially environmental pollution, emphasised the importance of such education for the community.

"One way to protect our environment is by planting trees, which are the source of large amounts of oxygen. If they disappear, we will lack clean air, and we could all die," said Lance Makundi.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Liberata Mulamula, who was the guest of honour, lauded the PYP exhibition for its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals.

She commended the students for their practical approach to addressing global challenges. The former minister emphasised the importance of equipping lower-level students with research, communication, teamwork, and global awareness skills.

“Research endeavours are predominantly conducted at the university level. Proficiency in communication is essential. If you cannot communicate your thoughts effectively, you will not be able to convey your message to others. In politics, lacking strong communication skills renders one ineffective,” Mulamula shared.

She also emphasised the importance of teamwork, asserting that success in any endeavour requires collaborative efforts.

“Through these exhibitions, these children are illuminating the path towards achieving sustainable development goals. Rather than passively memorising them in the classroom, they’ve actively applied their practical knowledge. They grasp that the foremost aim of sustainable development is eradicating poverty, and they’re fervently seeking out innovative solutions,” Mulamula emphasised.