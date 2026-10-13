US raid on Somali-born Ilhan Omar’s home sparks political row

US authorities conducted a pre-dawn raid on Monday at the Washington, DC, home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as part of an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department said.

A person familiar with the investigation said it concerns alleged immigration fraud, including questions about immigration paperwork completed by Omar’s late father when she was a child.

Omar, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, accused the government of being weaponised against his political opponents.

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“For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns,” she wrote on social media. “This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

Other Democrats accused Trump and his administration of abusing their power. Omar, 44, is seeking a fifth two-year term in the House of Representatives in the November 3 midterm elections.

Campaigning in Youngstown, Ohio, Trump turned his attention to Omar, who was born in Somalia, became a US citizen in 2000 and settled in Minnesota, which has a large Somali community.

“She comes from one of the worst countries anywhere on the planet,” Trump said. “What a mess they have done – Somalia.”

The crowd chanted, “Deport, deport.”

Trump urged supporters to vote Republican “if you want to stop Ohio from being plundered, ransacked and destroyed like Minnesota’s being destroyed”.

In announcing the raid, a Justice Department spokesperson said Homeland Security Investigations had executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the department as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations is part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a Trump appointee, said last month that “something’s gonna happen” in the investigation into Omar’s family’s entry into the United States.

“If we can prove that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you,” Mullin told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

Monday’s raid came just over three weeks before the midterm elections, with Trump’s Republican Party seeking to retain control of Congress. Omar, a prominent progressive, represents a safe Democratic district and won re-election in 2024 by a margin of 50 percentage points.

Justice Department policy prohibits federal prosecutors and agents from timing investigative actions to influence an election’s outcome or benefit a candidate or political party. Historically, the department has avoided investigative steps involving political candidates within about 60 days of an election.

‘Deeply disturbing’

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other party leaders described the raid as “deeply disturbing” and said it raised serious questions about the alleged weaponisation of the federal government against Trump’s political opponents.

Jeffries, joined by Representatives Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, said Republicans had “relentlessly targeted” Omar.

“Trump’s mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family,” they said, vowing to “deliver full accountability” for what they called a “rogue abuse of power”.

Minnesota Democrats also condemned the raid.

“Americans see this for what it is,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on social media. “President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election.”

Few Republican lawmakers publicly commented on the raid. Representative Nancy Mace said Omar should lose her citizenship and be removed from the country if fraud was proven.

“If the fraud is proven, she should be denaturalised and removed from this country. NO ONE is above the law,” Mace wrote online.

George Washington University law professor Randall Eliason, a former federal public corruption prosecutor, said the raid appeared to depart from past Justice Department practice of avoiding investigative steps likely to become public shortly before an election.

However, he noted that the policy had no enforcement mechanism.

“The idea is to avoid even the appearance of any kind of interference by the Department of Justice with the political process,” Eliason said.

He added that the administration appeared unconcerned about violating the policy, citing what he described as other instances of politicisation of the department.

A person familiar with the investigation said the Justice Department consulted its Public Integrity Section and acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter before the search.

The Public Integrity Section has historically advised on and approved investigations involving members of Congress. The Trump administration has reduced the unit to about two lawyers and curtailed much of its authority.

Investigations of Trump critics

During Trump’s second term, the Justice Department has investigated and brought charges against several people he considers political opponents.

Those targeted include former FBI director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, who later became a critic of the president.

The department has also investigated Democratic lawmakers who urged the US military not to follow illegal orders, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve officials Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook.

A federal judge dismissed the case against James and one of two cases brought against Comey. Bolton pleaded guilty and was scheduled to be sentenced this month, while grand juries and federal judges have blocked several other investigations.

‘Creepy obsession’

Omar has faced repeated political attacks from Trump, who has portrayed the Somali-American community as a threat to Minnesota amid anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Omar has described Trump’s focus on her as an “unhealthy and creepy obsession”.

Civil rights advocates have criticised the president’s rhetoric towards minorities and immigrants, including his previous description of Somalis as “garbage”.

Omar has said she and her family have received death threats, which she attributes to hateful political rhetoric, particularly from Trump.