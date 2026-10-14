Microsoft to close Nairobi tech hub in major blow to Kenya's digital ambitions

Nairobi. Microsoft is preparing to close its Africa Development Centre in Nairobi, putting nearly 400 jobs in jeopardy and casting doubt on Kenya’s ambitions to become a centre for technology development serving international markets.

The development emerged after staff at the facility, based at Dunhill Towers in Nairobi’s Westlands district, were summoned to a meeting on Monday morning.

According to two employees who spoke to TechCabal, workers were told to arrange meetings with their managers by Friday, October 16, to discuss their departure, including severance arrangements.

The planned shutdown comes seven years after Microsoft committed more than $100 million to building Africa’s technology workforce and establishing Nairobi as a key engineering location outside the United States.

The centre was intended to give African engineers the opportunity to develop products for international markets while working on the continent, rather than having to relocate abroad to pursue such opportunities.