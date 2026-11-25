Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has received 74 lashes over a performance she staged nearly two years ago, drawing renewed attention to restrictions on women’s artistic expression in the country.

The punishment was carried out on Monday, November 23, 2026, in Qom, Iran, according to her lawyer. Four members of her production team were also reportedly subjected to the same punishment.

The case dates back to December 2024, when Ahmadi released an online performance filmed at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai near Qom. Dubbed the “Imaginary Concert”, the performance showed her singing without the mandatory hijab, accompanied by male musicians, in defiance of Iran’s restrictions on women’s public performances.

The video attracted widespread attention online, reportedly garnering more than three million views on YouTube. However, it also brought her under the scrutiny of Iranian authorities, who subsequently prosecuted her and members of her production team over allegations of publishing content considered immoral and contrary to public decency.

A court in Qom sentenced those involved to 74 lashes, alongside a two-year ban on artistic and musical activities and restrictions on leaving the country. The sentence was later upheld on appeal before being enforced this week.

The punishment has drawn renewed criticism from artistes, activists and human rights advocates, bringing Iran’s mandatory hijab laws and restrictions on women’s participation in public performances back into focus.

The case also echoes wider resistance to Iran’s dress-code enforcement, which intensified following the 2022 protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after her arrest over alleged dress-code violations.