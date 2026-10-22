Two killed, 8 injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam

Two people were killed and eight injured ​in an attack on King Fahd ‌International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern oil hub of Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi ​Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation ​said on Thursday.

Saudi authorities did not say ⁠who was behind the attack, but ​Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had warned airlines ​this month against using Saudi airspace as they intensified attacks on the kingdom, the world's biggest ​oil exporter.

Those killed were a Saudi ​citizen and an Indian national, the authority said. The ‌injured ⁠suffered wounds ranging from minor to serious.

Airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal, the authority ​said.

Fighting between ​a Saudi-led ⁠coalition and the Houthis has intensified in recent weeks, becoming ​another front in the US-Israeli war ​on ⁠Iran.