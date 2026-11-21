Dar es Salaam. Eighty-five young people in Chato District, Geita Region, are set to engage in commercial fish farming through a cage aquaculture project supported by the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

The initiative, launched on Friday, November 20, 2026, by Geita Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti, is part of the government's Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, which seeks to empower young people through access to finance, skills and production inputs for agricultural and fisheries businesses.

The launch was marked by the stocking of fish fingerlings in one of the cages to be operated by the beneficiaries, signalling the start of the project.

Speaking during the launch, Mr Mnyeti urged the beneficiaries to take responsibility for managing the facilities and resources provided by the government, describing them as valuable economic assets.

“The cages are wealth that the Government has placed in your hands,” he said, calling on the young people to demonstrate commitment, discipline and accountability in running their businesses.

He also cautioned them against misusing resources, particularly fish feed, and urged them to work together to ensure the projects remain productive and commercially viable.

The BBT programme is jointly implemented by the ministries responsible for Livestock and Fisheries and Youth Development, with TADB coordinating the provision and management of loans to beneficiaries.

The bank is responsible for ensuring that funds reach beneficiaries on time and are used for their intended purposes. It will also monitor project implementation, loan utilisation and repayment.

Working with the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and the Fisheries Education and Training Agency (FETA), TADB will provide technical and financial management support, including training in production records, sales, income and expenditure management.

The bank will also help beneficiaries manage harvesting and marketing activities to generate income and meet their loan repayment obligations.

The programme was launched in the Lake Zone in March 2026 and has since been implemented in Mwanza, Kagera and Mara regions. Its expansion to Chato is part of efforts to widen opportunities for young people to participate in commercial aquaculture.

Through the initiative, the government aims to increase youth participation in the fisheries sector, boost domestic fish production and promote viable businesses.

TADB says proper loan management and close monitoring will be essential to ensuring repayments are made, allowing the funds to be reused to support more young people in future.