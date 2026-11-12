Asas Energies moves to acquire 100pc stake in Oryx Gas Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. ASAS Energies has agreed to acquire Oryx Energies gas business in Tanzania, a deal that would give the Iringa-based ASAS Group of Companies control of a business that accounted for more than a third of mainland Tanzania’s cooking gas market in the quarter to December 2025.

The Fair Competition Commission (FCC) said in a November 10 notice that it had received the transaction notification and begun reviewing the proposed acquisition.

Oryx Energies announced the sale agreement on October 21 for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will give ASAS control of Oryx’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage, cylinder filling and distribution operations, expanding the group’s energy business alongside its interests in logistics, dairy, agriculture and real estate.

Asas Energies is principally involved in the sale of automotive fuel through specialised outlets and the wholesale distribution of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products.

Oryx Gas, on the other hand, operates in the storage, filling and distribution of LPG in Tanzania.

In its public notice, the FCC said, “any person with a material interest in the transaction, or who considers that the transaction may materially affect competition or their legitimate interests, is invited to submit written comments.”

The proposed acquisition would bring together businesses operating in different segments of the country’s fuel market.

The transaction forms part of Oryx Energies’ ongoing strategic review of its portfolio of downstream assets in Africa as the Group seeks to focus its capital and efforts on developing energy infrastructure across Africa and strengthening its trading activities.

“Africa remains at the heart of Oryx Energies’ business and its long-term ambitions,” Oryx Energies said in a statement last month.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. In the meantime, Oryx Energies promised to continue its gas activities in Tanzania as usual.