Bajaji driver dies after stabbing in Morogoro dispute over Sh20,000

Morogoro. A bajaji driver, Mr Cyprian Augustino, popularly known as Sembuche, 26, has died after allegedly being stabbed with a sharp object on the left side of his chest following a dispute over bajaji earnings in Ipoipo Street, Mazimbu Ward, in the Morogoro Municipal Council.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Morogoro Regional Police Commander Andrea Kantimbo said that the Police Force is holding Mr Joshua Lukoo, also known as Kideni, 25, a resident of Mazimbu Ipoipo and fellow bajaji driver, on suspicion of assault causing death.

According to Commander Kantimbo, the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, September 12, 2026, following a quarrel reportedly sparked by a disagreement over bajaji payments.

He said it is alleged that the suspect had handed over a three-wheeler (bajaji) to Sembuche for work purposes.

However, after finishing work, Sembuche reportedly returned the bajaji along with Sh20,000, an amount that did not satisfy the suspect, thereby triggering a fight between them.

During the altercation, Mr Sembuche was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object in his left chest and sustained injuries.

Following the incident, he was rushed to the Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, due to his critical condition, he was transferred to the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam for further medical care.

“Mr Sembuche passed away while continuing to receive treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Commander Kantimbo stated that the Morogoro Regional Police Force continues to hold the suspect for legal procedures as investigations into the incident continue.

He called upon citizens to continue cooperating with the Police Force by providing information that will assist in investigating such an incident.