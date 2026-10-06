BRT phases six, seven to target high-demand Dar routes









Dar es Salaam. The government is planning to expand the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network to areas with high demand for public transport, including Muhimbili National Hospital, under Phases Six and Seven of the project.

The Director General of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mohamed Besta, told The Citizen that the forthcoming phases would differ from some earlier BRT projects, which largely followed existing major roads and established transport corridors.

“The focus of the upcoming phases will be on areas with a high demand for public transport. Places such as Muhimbili are not being left out; they are part of the plans under the BRT Master Plan,” he said.

He said the BRT Master Plan was also assessing possible connections to major sports stadiums, the airport and other locations that attract large numbers of people during major events. Mr Besta said Phase V, a 25.7-kilometre project starting at the Ubungo Kijazi Interchange along Nelson Mandela Road, would branch towards Kigogo and Segerea before running towards the Nyerere Bridge, which links Kurasini Ward in Temeke District with Vijibweni in Kigamboni District.

He said effective coordination among institutions involved in public transport planning and implementation, including the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Authority (Dart), would be essential to ensuring that the expansion responds to the city’s transport needs.

Tanroads is responsible for implementing road infrastructure, he said, while BRT operations depend on the availability of dedicated infrastructure.

The clarification comes amid calls from passengers for direct BRT services from major terminals, including Mbezi and Mbagala, to Muhimbili National Hospital.

Passengers say direct services would reduce travel time, the number of connections and the cost of travelling to the hospital, particularly for patients and their relatives.

An official familiar with BRT operations said the absence of direct commuter buses from Mbezi Luis to Muhimbili and related routes was partly linked to the Land Transport Regulatory Authority’s (Latra) plans to phase out daladala services along Morogoro Road.

Dart Director General Saidi Tunda told The Citizen that several areas of Dar es Salaam needed BRT services, but expanding operations depended on the construction of dedicated BRT infrastructure.

“Many areas of Dar es Salaam need BRT services, but we can only operate the services once the dedicated lanes and other necessary infrastructure have been constructed,” he said.

Mr Tunda said Dart operated on infrastructure provided by the Government and was not responsible for constructing BRT infrastructure.

“We are handed infrastructure that has already been prepared. If residents believe there is a need for BRT infrastructure to Muhimbili, that concern should be presented to the Government. The hospital management can also prepare a proposal and submit it to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Severe delays and commuter complaints

Observations and passenger complaints gathered by this paper over recent weeks show that commuters frequently wait for up to two hours at major terminals such as Kimara and Mbezi to board BRT vehicles heading towards central areas and health facilities.