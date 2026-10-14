Call for joint action to curb maternal deaths

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has called on African countries to strengthen cooperation, increase investment in maternal healthcare and improve access to essential medicines and equipment to reduce deaths from excessive bleeding after childbirth.

Chief Medical Officer Prof Borino Gungunya said postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) accounts for more than 20 percent of maternal deaths globally, claiming about 70,000 lives annually. In sub-Saharan Africa, it causes between 30 and 40 percent of maternal deaths.

Speaking yesterday at the opening of a four-day regional workshop on PPH prevention and management, Prof Gungunya said many deaths could be avoided through early detection and timely treatment.

“PPH is not merely a clinical priority; it is a strategic pillar in reducing maternal deaths and illnesses across Africa,” he said.

He cited delayed detection, shortages of essential medicines and equipment, poor adherence to treatment guidelines and insufficient numbers of skilled healthcare workers as key challenges.

The workshop has brought together representatives from more than 20 African countries, regional institutions and development partners to review recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) and the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM).

A United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative urged governments to turn the recommendations into practical interventions, stressing the need for equipped health facilities, trained personnel, reliable referral systems and access to safe blood transfusions.

The representative also called for sustained government funding, regular training and clinical mentorship for frontline health workers.

Prof Gungunya said E-MOTIVE approach, which promotes early detection and rapid, coordinated treatment of postpartum bleeding.





He also emphasised access to essential interventions, including heat-stable carbetocin, tranexamic acid and calibrated blood-collection drapes.

He called for regional pooled procurement to strengthen supply chains and prevent shortages of essential maternal healthcare supplies.

The European Union was recognised for supporting the SafeBirth Africa Project, which helps countries apply evidence-based interventions to improve maternal and newborn health.