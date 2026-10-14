EALA urges EAC states to improve haemophilia care

Dar es Salaam. The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has called upon the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers and Partner States to strengthen the diagnosis, treatment and care of haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders, warning that inadequate access to healthcare can lead to preventable deaths, disability and economic hardship.

A motion moved by Rwanda legislator Clément Musangabatware and seconded by Kenyan legislator David Ole Sankok yesterday during the EALA session urges Partner States to recognise the conditions as priority health concerns and integrate their management into national health policies, Universal Health Coverage programmes, health insurance schemes and social protection frameworks.

The initiative seeks to promote a coordinated regional response to inherited bleeding disorders, which remain underdiagnosed and inadequately treated in many low- and middle-income countries. Speaking to The Citizen yesterday Mr Musangabatware haemophilia is a lifelong genetic condition in which blood does not clot properly because of a deficiency in specific clotting factors.

Affected people may experience prolonged bleeding following injuries and recurrent bleeding into joints and muscles, potentially resulting in chronic pain, disability and premature death if inadequately treated.

“Globally, haemophilia A affects approximately one in every 5,000 male births, while haemophilia B affects approximately one in every 25,000 male births. However, the actual burden of these disorders in the EAC remains insufficiently documented due to limited regional data, patient registries and coordinated surveillance systems,” he said.

The motion identifies low public awareness, inadequate laboratory capacity, limited specialised treatment facilities, insufficient training of healthcare workers and unequal access to treatment products as major challenges affecting patient outcomes.

Beyond the health implications, haemophilia can place considerable economic pressure on individuals, families and governments.

Repeated bleeding episodes may require emergency admissions, hospital visits, surgery and rehabilitation, increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly where preventive treatment is unavailable.

Seconded by Kenyan legislator Mr David Ole Sankok said the condition can also affect education and employment.

Children may miss school because of complications, while adults can lose working days or experience difficulties maintaining employment because of pain, mobility limitations and repeated medical appointments. Family members may also reduce their economic activities to provide care. “Where treatment is expensive or excluded from health insurance, families may face substantial out-of-pocket expenses,” he said.

The motion calls for an EAC regional framework for haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders, alongside national patient registries and a regional information system to improve data collection and guide resource allocation.

It also urges partner states to improve access to affordable, quality-assured diagnostic tests, medicines and related technologies through national systems and regional mechanisms, including the EAC pooled procurement mechanism.