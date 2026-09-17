French firm Systra to conduct feasibility study for Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam urban rail

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has begun preparations for a proposed urban rail system in Dar es Salaam, holding its first meeting with French consultancy firm Systra, which is expected to conduct a feasibility study for the project.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 17, 2026, TRC said the meeting marked the beginning of preparations for the proposed monorail project.

The railway is intended to improve public transport and ease traffic congestion in the country's commercial capital.

During the meeting, Systra presented the scope of the feasibility study, which will assess the project's requirements, including the proposed route, appropriate construction technology, estimated costs and the most suitable implementation model.

The study is also expected to provide technical information to guide decisions on how the urban rail system can best respond to the city's growing transport needs.

TRC Director General Machibya Shiwa said the start of the process marked an important step towards establishing a modern urban transport system.

"Starting this process is an important step in preparing to build a modern urban transport system. The feasibility study will provide us with a technical basis for determining the best way to implement the project, taking into account the needs of residents and the growth of Dar es Salaam,” he said.

Dar es Salaam's population is projected to reach about 10 million by 2030, increasing pressure on the city's existing transport infrastructure.

Mr Shiwa said TRC would also involve the private sector in the project to mobilise capital, technology and technical expertise.

"We expect private-sector participation in this project because such cooperation will help bring capital, innovation and technology into the construction and operation of modern transport infrastructure,” he said.

The proposed monorail is expected to reduce travel time and costs, ease traffic congestion and improve access to workplaces, business centres and essential services across the city.

Mr Shiwa said the project could also contribute to economic activity by improving business efficiency, creating employment and investment opportunities, and increasing the value of areas served by the rail system.

He added that the project could help reduce economic losses associated with time spent in traffic congestion.