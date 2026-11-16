From Arusha to the US Senate: Scott Colom’s message to Tanzanians as he makes history









Dar es Salaam. United States Senator-elect Scott Colom, whose early legal career brought him to Arusha, has urged Tanzanians to uphold the values of the country’s founding leadership, saying humility, national unity, people-centred leadership and moral clarity remain essential to building a better society.

Colom, who has made history as Mississippi’s first Black US senator since the Reconstruction era, said his connection with Tanzania goes beyond a professional assignment, having spent time in the country while undertaking legal work at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). In an interview following his historic election victory, the 43-year-old Democrat recalled his experience in Tanzania, where he worked with the tribunal’s Office of the Prosecutor in Arusha during his legal training at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Another summer I actually worked for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. I was in Arusha,” he said, recalling the international exposure that formed part of his early legal career.

His message to Tanzanians was particularly centred on the country’s founding leadership and the values associated with its nation-building journey.

“My message to the people of Tanzania is that they need to continue to make sure they follow the values of their original leader, someone that was humble, someone that understood the power of people, someone that did not buy into tribalism, and someone who really had moral clarity,” he said.

“And so I would say lean on him. Lean on his teachings.”

Although he did not explicitly name the leader in the recorded remarks, his reference to the country’s founding leadership points to the legacy of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, whose emphasis on national unity, equality and the rejection of tribal divisions shaped Tanzania’s post-independence identity.

For Colom, these values are not simply historical principles but lessons that remain relevant to countries seeking to build inclusive societies and bring people together across differences.

His own political journey, culminating in his election in Mississippi, has been built around a similar message of listening, understanding people’s concerns and finding common ground.

Explaining the approach that helped him secure victory, he said his campaign prioritised listening to communities rather than relying solely on political messaging.

“You’ve got to listen. And that’s what we did this campaign. We listened and we learned and we got other people to believe,” he said.

His advice reflects a political philosophy that places public engagement and shared values at the centre of leadership.

Colom also used his election victory to emphasise that political leadership should be judged by its ability to improve people’s lives, particularly those of working families.

Connection beyond Arusha

Colom’s relationship with Tanzania is also rooted in his family’s business and development interests, particularly through his father, American businessman and attorney Wilbur Colom. Wilbur has been involved in investments across Tanzania’s hospitality and tourism sectors through Colom Investment (T) Limited, which has established a presence in the country’s hotel industry.

Among the family’s notable ventures is Nashera Hotels, a hospitality chain founded by Wilbur, with investments that have included Nashera Hotel in Morogoro and the C Terra-branded hotel developments. The family’s engagement has also extended into education and professional development.

Through the Colom Foundation, the family has supported initiatives connecting Tanzanian institutions and professionals with American educational opportunities.

One notable initiative involved a partnership with the Tanganyika Law Society and Nashera Hotels to provide Tanzanian lawyers with opportunities for advanced legal studies at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The programme was designed to strengthen professional knowledge and encourage participants to share what they learnt with institutions back home.

Other initiatives included educational exchanges involving Tanzania’s Orkeeswa School and America’s Groton School, as well as university outreach activities exploring opportunities in business development, healthcare, arts and culture.

These initiatives demonstrate that the family’s relationship with Tanzania has extended beyond commercial investments into professional exchange and educational cooperation.

Colom’s election on November 3, 2026, followed a closely contested race against Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, with his victory formally projected on November 11 after a prolonged vote-counting process. He became the first Black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction, more than 140 years after Blanche K. Bruce left the Senate in 1881. He is also the first Democrat elected to represent the state in the Senate since 1982.