Government seeks wider gains from exceptional teachers’ novelty









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s efforts to improve learning outcomes amid a shortage and uneven distribution of teachers could gain momentum by drawing on the skills and classroom innovations of outstanding teachers to strengthen teaching in other schools.

The approach would help the country make better use of its teaching workforce by ensuring that effective practices do not remain confined to individual classrooms but become a resource for improving learning across schools.

The idea emerged yesterday at the inaugural UTU Teachers Excellence Awards, where education stakeholders called for award-winning teachers to share practical methods that could improve learning, particularly in schools with limited teaching materials and technology. The awards were organised by Exim Bank Tanzania and Aga Khan University (AKU) to recognise outstanding public-school teachers and promote teaching excellence, innovation and professional development in the education sector.

Four teachers were recognised in the early childhood, primary, secondary and special needs education categories, following an assessment of 188 teachers from 54 public schools.

Beyond recognising individual achievements, the initiative, organised by AKU’s Institute for Educational Development, East Africa (AKU-IED), offers an opportunity to identify, document and disseminate effective teaching practices as Tanzania implements major education reforms.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Hussein Omar, said the awards should ultimately be judged by how far the successful teachers’ experiences could improve teaching in other schools.

He called for effective practices to be documented in simple language, outlining the challenges teachers faced, the methods they employed, the materials available and the improvements achieved by their learners.

“The lasting value of an award is not simply the recognition received by one teacher, but whether the lessons from that teacher’s work can improve teaching in another classroom and help more children learn,” he said.

Dr Omar proposed sharing the practices through short videos, demonstration lessons, publications and professional learning communities, enabling other teachers to adapt them to their own classroom conditions.

His proposal is consistent with the Education Sector Development Plan (ESDP) 2025/26–2029/30, which prioritises strengthening teachers’ competencies, continuous professional development, inclusive teaching and access to learning materials.

In November 2026, the government acknowledged that the national teacher deficit exceeded 33 percent, despite recruiting 64,772 teachers between the 2021/22 and 2025/26 financial years. Of these, 15,054 were recruited in 2025/26, with priority given to areas experiencing the greatest shortages.

Head of Products and Revenue Assurance at Exim Bank Tanzania, Mtenya Cheya, said UTU-TEA reflected the bank’s commitment to recognising teachers’ contributions and supporting them through financial solutions tailored to their needs.

“Teachers do more than impart knowledge. They nurture talents, build confidence and help children discover their potential. Valuing teachers means valuing the future of our society,” said Cheya.

The Tanzania Data Must Speak report, published in 2024 by UNICEF Innocenti in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, found an average of 73 pupils per teacher in government primary schools, with significant variations between regions and schools.

It found that higher pupil-to-teacher ratios were associated with lower promotion rates and weaker Primary School Leaving Examination performance. In some urban schools in Katavi, the average stood at 103 pupils per teacher, compared with 33 in urban Kilimanjaro.

Dean of AKU-IED, Dr Jane Rarieya, said the awards recognised public-school teachers who continued to deliver despite shortages of teaching materials, large classes and demanding responsibilities.

“This afternoon, we honour teachers in public schools working with limited resources. We recognise the ingenuity required when materials are scarce, classes are large and demands are many—and the care that continues long after the school bell has rung,” she said.

The five principles underpinning the awards are excellence, creativity, perseverance, well-being and humanity. Organisers said these should guide lesson preparation, classroom participation and teachers’ responses to learners’ needs.

The teachers’ representative, Tagosiki Ngoma of Idobia Secondary School, said excellence could also be demonstrated through resourcefulness in the classroom.