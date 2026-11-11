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Government seeks wider gains from exceptional teachers’ novelty

Exim Bank Head of Products and Revenue Assurance, Mtenya Cheya (centre), poses for a group photo with award-winning teachers and other stakeholders who attended the UTU Teacher Excellence Awards (UTU-TEA) ceremony held recently in Dar es Salaam.The awards were presented by Exim Bank Tanzania in collaboration with Aga Khan University (AKU) to recognise teachers’ contributions and promote excellence in teaching. PHOTO | CORESPONDENT

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted



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