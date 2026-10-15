How East Africa plans to erase trade barriers with digital payments and smarter logistics









Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) has called on Partner States to integrate payment and logistics systems to reduce cross-border trade barriers and expand business opportunities across the region.

Deputy Minister for Communication and Information Technology Dr Switbert Zacharia Mkama said stronger cooperation was needed to connect regional markets and help small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from the digital economy. He was speaking yesterday at the opening of the Fifth Annual East African Communications Organisation (EACO) Post and Logistics Forum in Arusha.

Dr Mkama urged governments to strengthen cooperation among regulators, postal operators, technology companies and private-sector players, including through harmonised technology standards, regulations and logistics infrastructure.

He said artificial intelligence, data analytics and the Internet of Things could improve parcel tracking, delivery routes and customer service.

He also cited Tanzania’s National Physical Addressing System (NAPA) as a tool for improving deliveries through accurate and reliable residential addresses.

Pan African Postal Union Secretary-General Sifundo Moyo said regional cooperation should lead to practical measures that facilitate trade and connect markets.

He called for investment in digital systems, cybersecurity and workforce skills, alongside common standards for postal and cross-border logistics services.

Mr Moyo said postal networks could help small businesses, women entrepreneurs, young people and rural communities access regional markets.

Tanzania Posts Corporation Postmaster General Maurice Mbodo said the corporation was modernising its services through technology, including a system that allows customers to access postal services using smartphones without visiting post offices.

He said the corporation’s 2026–2030 strategic plan prioritised digital innovation, international partnerships and sustainable services. Plans also include establishing logistics hubs to support e-commerce.

The forum brings together postal operators, regulators, technology providers and logistics companies from EAC Partner States to discuss how innovation and regional cooperation can improve postal services and cross-border trade.